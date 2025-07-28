Chad Johnson Reveals Which NFL Superstar Could Join the Madden 99 Club Next Year

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The upcoming Madden 26 game released this year’s 99 ratings list recently. And some special but expected players made the cut. There’s Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, and Myles Garrett. All in all, that’s six offensive players and just one defensive. But who could join the club after the conclusion of the 2025 season? Well, Chad Johnson has the answer.

The Madden 99 Club is an exclusive list that’s hard to get onto. A player has to be good at a lot of different things to be rated that high. Some of the most important attributes a player needs are speed, strength, agility, awareness, and durability. Any slip-up in these categories can easily cause a player’s rating to drop.

With all these in mind, Johnson believes that Jayden Daniels can reach a 99 next year. Especially since he excels in those specific attributes. Furthermore, Ocho doesn’t see the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year having a sophomore slump.

“I like Jayden Daniels. For what he was able to do, to come in as a rookie and turn that franchise around like this… And I don’t see him having a sophomore slump. Not with what they’ve done, with the Commanders putting pieces around him to make sure he’s successful,” Johnson told the Get Up crew.

It’s a great deal of confidence that the former wideout has in Daniels. But it should be noted that only absolutely great quarterbacks have made the list in the past. We’re talking Peyton Manning 5 times, Tom Brady 4 times, Patrick Mahomes 4 times, Aaron Rodgers 3 times, as well as Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen each making it once.

.@ochocinco believes Jayden Daniels will join the 99 Club on Madden after this season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9Bxr3dFY0c — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 28, 2025

With that information in mind, Johnson’s forecast is a bit out there. It takes a lot to become a 99-rated quarterback; they don’t just hand them out like candy. The game didn’t even have a gunslinger rated that highly until the 7th installment of the franchise. It’s a coveted rating that is reserved for the best in the league at that time.

However, with the amount of hype surrounding Daniels right now, it’s certainly possible he makes the 99 club. He also has the perfect skill set to boost his attributes beyond just passing ratings. Daniels is fast, agile, and getting stronger. In that sense, he’s not too far off from becoming like Allen or Lamar.

Still, the hype train is starting to get a bit out of control for the Commanders’ young phenom. He’s an amazing player who’s had a great start to his career. But we’ve seen this same story play out with Robert Griffin III in 2012. As much as analysts and insiders like Daniels, it can all come crashing back down to earth quickly if he doesn’t continue to build on what he’s already achieved.