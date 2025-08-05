“I Missed This”: Deion Sanders Revisits Bladder Cancer Battle During His Walk With Michael Irvin at Folsom Field

After being away from his program for the past several months due to a behind-the-scenes battle with bladder cancer, Deion Sanders has finally made a triumphant return to the city of Boulder to rejoin his Colorado Buffaloes. After getting all of the team’s housekeeping issues out of the way, the former Atlanta Falcon made sure to take some time to soak things in and reflect on his journey by joining his fellow NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Irvin, for a stroll around Folsom Field.

“Half of my effort, back in Texas, was to get back,” Sanders remarked. “I was fighting to get back. I missed this, man. I missed these walls. Our first practice is going to be out here. I want them to see this new turf. I want them to know that we go full speed out here.”

The former Dallas Cowboy took the time to ask Sanders why he felt that the turf was a necessary change for the stadium. According to Sanders, the old field was just a tad too slippery for their liking, especially during night games. “We hate night games,” he explained prior to noting that everyone from the players to the fans in town operate best during the daytime.

“We practice early in the morning and we love day games. We excel in day games, night games, we’re alright, and our AD felt it was needed to change it into a turf so we have a better playing field, a better playing surface. They did it quickly. I love it.”

Irvin couldn’t help but commend Sanders on all that he has done for the Buffaloes program. He’s managed to transform it from an afterthought to a national spectacle, all while recruiting quality players and preparing young men for their futures, regardless of whether or not that future is in professional football.

“These kids are different nowadays… It isn’t easy,” Irvin highlighted. Although Sanders insisted that it is more a result of having a good heart than anything else.

“You can put us in a room with anybody. I can relate to Wall Street. I can relate to the hood. I can relate to anybody you put me in front of,” he suggested.

“It’s not about ethnicity, it’s about that thing right there,” Sanders exclaimed as he poked at Irvin’s chest. The stadium may have been a sight for his sore eyes, but Sanders was just as much of a welcome sight for the Buffaloes as well.

The team is now without the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, meaning that Coach Prime is as needed now as he ever was before. Thankfully, there’s a little more than three weeks left before Sanders and the rest of his herd are forced to turn their attention towards the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29th, so there’s still some time to enjoy the homecoming for now.