Travis Kelce Makes a Decision On His Publicist Who “Clowned” Taylor Swift On Social Media

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s blossoming relationship is now the talk of the NFL town. However, the Chiefs’ TE’s publicist didn’t seem much flattered by the pop star when she ‘clowned’ Swift on social media and it seems Kelce has made his decision on the matter.

In a recent tweet, a fan pointed out how the publicist of Travis Kelce put a clown emoji on the face of Taylor Swift when reposting birthday messages. It was not seen as a good move, especially for someone whose client is supposedly dating the pop star.

Travis Kelce’s Publicist Gets Heat Due to a Social Media Gaffe

Travis Kelce’s publicist Pia Malihi found herself at the center of a social media controversy when she shared an image of Taylor Swift with a clown emoji on her Instagram Story. While some argued it was unintentional and she was merely reposting birthday messages, Swifties were skeptical of this explanation. The incident drew criticism, with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports branding her the “worst publicist to ever live.”

To top it off, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had a challenging day on the football field, suffering a loss to the Denver Broncos. Notably, the Chiefs had previously performed well with Taylor Swift in attendance. But she was absent from Sunday’s game due to her upcoming “Eras” tour commitments. But this incident has certainly generated significant attention and discussion online as fans couldn’t help but find some much-needed fun in it. Some even went as far as suggesting that she should be fired.

However, some fans thought that it might be Pia’s jealousy reigning over her thoughts as she “clowned” the Grammy award winner.

But as the drama unfolded, people wondered if Travis Kelce would fire his publicist or not. And it seems like he has made his decision. Malihi, however, has since made her Instagram account private.

Travis Kelce Decision Drama Unfolds

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has reportedly decided not to fire his publicist despite an embarrassing social media gaffe involving his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Although the “clown-post” was claimed to be unintentional, Swift’s fans, were not convinced and criticized the publicist. Even though the incident caused a stir, Kelce has chosen not to terminate his publicist’s services. Celebrity gossip source DeuxMoi reported that there were no plans to fire the publicist.

This controversy surrounding Travis Kelce, his publicist, and Taylor Swift has generated significant attention on social media after the three had just been the media center for “Taylor’s cheat sheet”.Earlier this month, Instagram gossip account Deux Moi shared a handwritten note allegedly provided to Taylor Swift during a Kansas City Chiefs game, containing football rules and player information, including Travis Kelce. Notably, no official comments have been made by any of the parties involved in this incident.