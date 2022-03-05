“Why doesn’t Aaron Rodgers take less money like Tom Brady?”: Charles Barkley destroys Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Packers QB for not being more selfless like the NFL GOAT

Charles Barkley recently went on a tirade about Aaron Rodgers’ situation, and then further questioned why more quarterbacks couldn’t be like Tom Brady.

Of course, we all know that Tom Brady has retired as the NFL’s unquestioned GOAT, winning seven Super Bowls, shattering almost every passing record (regular season and playoffs), and being one of the most selfless players to ever play the game.

By now, everyone must be familiar with the stories of how Brady would routinely take paycuts to keep his team together and sign bigger names. Even in his last year in Tampa Bay, Brady restructured his contract to allow the Buccaneers to bring back all of their starters from their Super Bowl run.

Many quarterbacks don’t exactly take that path, and that’s exactly what’s made Charles Barkley mad today. He was going off about how Aaron Rodgers is being too attention seeking and then cascaded into a rant about quarterbacks dooming themselves by taking too much money.

If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he’s not being selfish. He’s being smart. He’s earned it; he should get it. https://t.co/h0ZNYz5w4Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 27, 2022

Charles Barkley calls out Aaron Rodgers, says more quarterbacks should be like Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the gold standard for a lot of different things, but Charles Barkley really appreciates the way he’s been so selfless with his contracts. With Rodgers reportedly demanding up to $50 million this offseason, Barkley was furious.

“I said this about Aaron Rodgers. I think he’s the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day. I’m starting to think that. I’m starting to think he’s that girl like, ‘Oh I don’t look good today?’ Like, I told you five days in a row you good. I gotta tell you every day apparently…so I’m starting to wonder.”

“First of all, you know what I don’t understand about these quarterbacks? Why are they such greedy pigs? Every quarterback who’s gotten big money never won (a Super Bowl) again. I never understood. You go Flacco, you go Russell, you go Aaron the first time, you go Drew Brees. Dak Prescott is going to be in that boat soon. Matt Ryan is in that same boat. Why don’t these guys take less money like Tom Brady so you can pay other players?”

Mahomes is another quarterback who’s in that expensive range, with his last contract being a 10 year, $500 million deal. Brady maybe had the right formula after all. He came off with 7 rings, and so far, it doesn’t seem likely that anyone will come close to that record anytime soon.

Charles Barkley had this to say about Aaron Rodgers. (via @ESPN1000) pic.twitter.com/wPdMvgr3oU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 4, 2022

