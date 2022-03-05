“Joe Burrow could help LSU land Arch Manning”: How former Bengals star could help his alma mater land Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew

When Joe Burrow isn’t busy leading his team to surprise Super Bowl runs, he could be helping out his alma mater LSU land Arch Manning.

Manning, nephew of legendary quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, has taken the world by storm with his prowess throwing the ball.

Manning is ranked as the number one high school quarterback prospect and colleges are already lining up to avail his services. There is a lot of discourse about where Manning will go, but a decision probably won’t be coming anytime soon considering he has a lot of time to come to a conclusion.

Fans of schools across the country are clamoring for Arch to join their school, but at the end of the day, the decision will come down to Manning’s own choice.

Manning is expected to visit the University Of Florida later this year according to 247Sports insider Steve Wiltfong. 247Sports composite currently ranks Manning as the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 Quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

How Joe Burrow can help LSU land Arch Manning

Many top notch college programs are in the mix to land Manning including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida, and of course, LSU.

LSU just recently had the pleasure of having Joe Burrow on their team who led the school to a National Championship win all while winning the Heisman. It was a magical season for the Tigers, and they’re hoping that Arch Manning can be the next big quarterback who guides them back to the top of the College world.

Joe Burrow’s success at LSU could be a big reason why Manning decides to go there. Him and Burrow share some similar attributes, as they’re primarily pocket passers with the ability to make an athletic play at any given moment.

Additionally, LSU fans rallied around Burrow in a way most quarterbacks aren’t used to seeing at the college level. Manning could have some of the same going for him if he went to LSU. Of course, this is all guess-work for now, but it is fun to speculate about the future of college football.

Joe Burrow could help LSU football land Arch Manning https://t.co/JlLfa1odju — LSU Football Report 🏈 (@LSUReport) February 19, 2022

