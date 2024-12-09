Why is Taylor Swift Not Attending the Chiefs vs. Chargers Game at Arrowhead Tonight?

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As Travis Kelce and his Chiefs gear up to battle it out with AFC rivals the Chargers, his girlfriend Taylor Swift is preparing for her own special night nearly 2000 miles away. The Chiefs will feel the weight of the absence of a cheering Swift perhaps for the last time tonight, as her Eras Tour comes to a close in Vancouver.

After touring five continents, 50 cities, and a remarkable 149 shows, Swift’s iconic Eras Tour will come to a close tonight at BC Place Stadium in British Columbia, Canada.

📹| Taylor Swift arriving at the venue for the last show of The Eras Tour! pic.twitter.com/PeKo0Sj9SN — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 8, 2024

While the pop star will not be present at tonight’s game against the Chargers, her schedule becomes more flexible now to attend every single Chiefs game for the rest of the season.

This also frees her up to spend uninterrupted time with her new-found family this holiday season, including going to the Chiefs’ Christmas Day Game against the Steelers.

Since kicking off the historic tour nearly two years ago in Glendale, Arizona, the global pop sensation has skillfully navigated her extensive discography, performing a mix of her most popular songs, beloved fan favorites, and even some lesser-known tracks to her fans worldwide.

However, Taylor did not forget to bring at least part of her boyfriend with her for the last show, as fans spotted his jersey hanging over gear at one of the VIP tents.

🚨| Apparently tonight show will be filmed, there are many cameras at the stadium and one of the VIP tents was turned into a filming area! #VancouverTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fPKkp60VMP — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) December 7, 2024

The Eras Tour has been a significant part of the romance between Travis and Taylor. Their romance began when the Chiefs TE went to one of her shows, and expressed the desire to give her one of the iconic friendship bracelets that have become another integral part of the tour. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, Travis has not only been to more shows, supporting her from the VIP tent but has also been part of the show!

During her show in Wembley, London, Travis joined the pop icon on stage in a tux and top hat to help her with the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” transition. The last Eras Tour concert Kelce caught was in Indiana on November 2.

However, Travis is surely present with Taylor in spirit for what will definitely be an emotional night for the songstress.