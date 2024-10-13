Why the Jets Can’t Draft Shedeur Sanders as Aaron Rodgers’ Backup Despite Needing a Solid QB?

On the left side is the Colorado Buffaloes’ QB, Shedeur Sanders and on the right side in the New York Jets’ QB, Aaron Rodgers. Credits: Imagn Images

It’s time the New York Jets went shopping to replace their ageing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At 40, and well into the last phase of his NFL career, Rodgers, the senior most in the league, continues to enjoy his time with the Jets.

Advertisement

However, it is no rocket science that a young QB starter would help the team build for the future. Though the Jets would bank on the 2025 draft to find a new starter, QB Shedeur Sanders remains out of their reach going by the current standings of the NFL teams in the ESPN 2025 draft order predictions.

The Dolphins are predicted to end up with the first draft pick next season. As of now, it is the Patriots who hold that position after Week 5 this season. Panthers and Browns are the other two hovering around the top, given the 1-4 record they both have after the first five clashes.

With Shedeur projected to be a first round pick, and the Jets currently at position 18 in the draft predictions, it seems highly unlikely that the QB will end up with the New York team.

The draft pick also seems out of place as Shedeur has never been seen expressing interest in the Jets, despite the mighty presence of Rodgers there. In light of the predicted standings, the only team that has seen major interest from the QB that still has a strong chance to grab him is the LV Raiders.

The Raiders show strong chances of drafting Shedeur

The 2025 NFL draft already has everyone hooked, with big names like Sheduer and Travis Hunter expected to make an appearance. In Shedeur’s case, with all the predictions and possibilities in place, the Raiders seem to be the ones to have edge over others team.

In a week old X post by Bleacher Report, Shedeur could be seen in talks with the Raiders’ owner Mark Davis at the WNBA playoff game. Even prior to this meet, the rumors of Shedeur ending up in Las Vegas have been too strong to tune out.

“Who knows? You might be home right now” Raiders’ Mark Davis to Shedeur (via @Gil_OnAir) pic.twitter.com/SrKS7U0aWV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2024

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders had inclined toward hoping that the QB spot remains open at the Raiders, so that Shedeur can land the place. Coach Prime hinted the wish for his son to play under the experience of Antonio Pierce, calling him a “good man.”

Even Shedeur’ brother Deion Jr. hinted toward the QB ended up with the Raiders. In a podcast discussion between the three brothers, Shilo expressed how he believes he’ll end up with the Raiders while he predicted Shedeur to go to Dallas.

However, Deion Jr. disagreed, saying, “I think it’ll probably be the opposite. Shedeur to Vegas, you to Dallas.” The 30-year-old expressed the reason behind his prediction to be the fact that Shedeur is expected to be a top pick, while Shilo’s draft prediction still remains to be seen.