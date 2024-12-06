Wife Christen in Awe as Detroit Lions Nominate Jared Goff For Major Honor Before Packers Game

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Credit- Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of year again when teams nominate their one special player for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. As the Packers take on the Lions in a mighty clash between two high-flying NFC North giants, Detriot nominated their star quarterback, Jared Goff, for the award, leaving his wife, Christen Harper Goff, in awe.

Harper took to Instagram to share her excitement over Jared’s nomination for the prestigious honor. She reposted the Lions’ official announcement confirming his nomination and expressed her pride in both Jared and their charity, JG 16.

The NFL presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award every year to an individual for his excellence on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, with one winner then selected from the 32 nominees.

The Lions QB has continued his drive to give back to the community since coming back to Detroit. Through his brand JG16, he has been able to reach out to less fortunate people in the city. His brand works as a shopping and retail store, selling his merchandise with proceeds from the sale going to the Fate Program.

It is a cohort-based mentorship and enrichment program for the youth of Detroit-run non-profit arm of Meritt, a Detroit-based clothing store. Goff has also partnered with Lineage, where he gives 1000 free meals for every TD he throws in whatever city the Lions are playing.

As a nominee, he will receive up to $55,000 to donate to his favorite charity. The award winner will get up to $265,000 for the same reason. This is Jared Goff’s second nomination for the honor, following his first nomination in 2022.

This has been a great year for him as he leads the Lions to their best start in decades, winning 11 of the first 12 games. He is also in the conversation for the NFL MVP, showcasing his excellence on the field.

Meanwhile, from the Packers, Kenny Clark got the nomination, while the Chiefs nominated Travis Kelce. The Bucs have nominated Mike Evans, while Bobby Wagner got the nod from the Commanders. The Eagles have put forward Brandon Graham’s name and the Raiders nominated Maxx Crosby.

The NFL will announce the winner of the award on February 6 during ‘NFL Honors.’