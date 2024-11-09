Jared Goff’s Wife Christen Goff Shares the Secret Behind the Detroit Lions’ Success

Things are going well for Jared Goff as he continues to thrive both professionally and personally. He and the Lions are soaring high as he finds himself in the conversation for the league MVP. He took his vows this year with his long-time girlfriend and fiancee, Christen Harper.

No one, including him, thought this would happen when he was shipped off to Detriot, one of the poorest franchises in the NFL. As the Lions compete for the Super Bowl, the people in the city never in a million years thought that this day would come. So how did the franchise suddenly turn things around? Well, Christen spilled secrets about the Detroit Lions’ success.

Harper spoke with Hank Winchester of Click on Detriot on what makes the city tick and so special. She revealed that she and Jared received a cultural shock moving to the Midwest from California, stating that people here are friendly and always have smiles on their faces. The city gives great blue-collar vibes, with people always ready to put in the work, and that mentality reflects on their football team.

According to Christen, the Lions have embraced the city’s culture, carrying with them that steel and mettle, and those values resonated with Christen and Goff. This makes the Motor City even better. It gave them a belief that they do the impossible and couldn’t do it without the energy that those fans bring to the stadium.

” There is really something special about being in the Midwest. The people here are amazing and the city is like a hard-working city. You really feel that energy, like people, are just ready to work. The team kind of took on that energy, kind-of like underdog, working hard and having that grit.”

The belief and drive to achieve the impossible ignited last season when the team took down the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener—a statement win that put the league on notice. That energy and attitude didn’t waver, even after a narrow loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Instead, it strengthened their resolve to return this season with one goal: to go all the way.

The Lions are certainly in contention for a place in the Super Bowl starting the season 7-1.

The Detroit Lions are now closing in on the Chiefs on 2025 Super Bowl odds

The Chiefs have lifted two consecutive Lombardi Trophies and have been to four Super Bowls since 2020, losing only one. It doesn’t come as a surprise that their odds of going back to the big game were high even before the season started. But their 8-0 start to the season, took their odds even higher. They are now +400 as per CBS Sports. But closely behind them are last season’s surprise package, the Lions.

Detroit is continuously closing the gap between them and the Chiefs when it comes to the odds of going to New Orleans in February. Having lost only once this season, winning seven, their odds right now are +500. They are not just winning ball games, they are putting on a show. The NFC North leaders have the No. 1 scoring offense in the league and are tied for having the No. 1 turnover margin in the league. Goff has turned into one of the most efficient QBs in the league.

The road to the NFC Game goes through the 49ers. But the last season’s Super Bowl runner-ups have struggled this season, due to injuries. The Rams are also struggling and so are the Cowboys. The most realistic competitors for the Lions this season feel like the Eagles and surprisingly the Commanders and the Falcons. We might just see the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl for the first time come February.