Wife Ciara Reacts After Denver Broncos Ends Ride With Russell Wilson

A lot of turmoil surrounded Russell Wilson, who was shrugged off by the Denver Broncos mid-season. His story raised many eyebrows, as the team chose J. Stidham as their quarterback in the last few games. Sean Payton who replaced Hackett in the name of change, posed the decision as an incoming wave of change for the team. As expected the Broncos have announced their split with the 35-year-old quarterback, prompting a comment from Wilson’s wife Ciara.

Russell Wilson transitioned from the Seattle Seahawks after 10 seasons, in hopes of bringing his expertise to the Broncos’ offense. Despite the expectations, the two-year run was a disappointment for the team, as they ended their seasons with subpar final tallies. Now, as Wilson parts ways, he made sure to take to Instagram and post about his two-year run with his teammates. Wilson in a heartfelt note, thanked the Broncos for embracing him with ‘open arms’. He also penned down a thank you message for his teammates, stating,

“To my teammates, thank you for going to the battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments that I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have made on life.”

The note that started with thanking the Broncos Country, and ended in his excitement for the next venture, gained much traction from family and teammates. Wife Ciara also made her presence felt in the comment section, with nothing but hope for Russell Wilson. Replying to the post, she addressed Russell as her ‘greatest inspiration’.

“One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you #3#Grateful!“

This isn’t the first time Russell Wilson has displayed immense gratefulness for his journey and his place as an NFL quarterback. Amidst the turmoil, as many fans blamed the Broncos for benching him, Wilson shared an uplifting speech from Denzel Washington about god bearing rewards for the greatest men. However, as this post was presented after the announcement of his departure, an array of wishes filled the comments.

Russell Wilson Receives a Hearty Goodbye from Fans c

Ranging from wishes to appreciation fans rallied to bid Russell Wilson a hearty goodbye. A few also used the opportunity to call out the Denver Broncos for their troubling behavior toward the quarterback. These comments read, “You, you deserve a better place and organization that will treat you better. Keep winning in Life” and “You were not the problem bro”. Many seemed excited looking forward to Russell Wilson’s next conquest with comments like “Excellent Role Model! Blessings on the next chapter! God’s plan”.

Though it was a momentous departure for Russell Wilson, he still has unfinished business with the Broncos. The SB XVIII champion will receive $39 million in cash from the team in 2024. This figure comprises the guaranteed chunk which will remain unaffected in spite of his entry into any new team.

Now as Russell Wilson ventures into the quarterback market as a free agent, he has a 12-year experience to offer. Moreover, the guaranteed amount gives him the freedom to sign with any team with the most basic pay scales and still make his mark in the league. Now as many teams are looking forward to ending their quarterback struggles in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, with more deficiencies to attend to, Russell Wilson offers a fascinating choice in the free-agent market.