Russell Wilson Recalls How Peyton Manning Indirectly Helped Him Marry Ciara and Win the Pro Bowl MVP Award

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are still going strong, living a life that feels straight out of a fairytale—one where Russ always plays the role of Prince Charming. There’s never a dull moment, as the couple loves to go big and surprise each other.

Most recently, the 10-time Pro Bowler shared another fascinating story from their past—one that wouldn’t have been possible without the Pro Bowl and Peyton Manning.

During the latest episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Wilson narrated a story from the 2015 Pro Bowl games and how it turned out a great outing for him. Manning was also there and revealed to Russ that the winner of games would get substantial money and the Pro Bowl MVP would get tickets to fights for a place of their choosing.

Russ made a vow to himself to win the MVP and get those tickets, knowing it would help him plan a perfect proposal for Ciara to marry him.

“In 2015, I went to the Pro Bowl and ended up taking Ciara. It’s the first day, Peyton was talking, whoever’s talking. They said you know this year whoever wins the Pro Bowl, gets X amount of dollars, but whoever wins the MVP, gets two flights anywhere in the world that you want to go and I’m like I’m going to win this. In my head, I was like I’m going to ask her to marry me.”

Knowing Ciara’s love for travel, Wilson came up with a creative way to plan their next trip—playing a game of travel roulette. That simple idea became the starting point of their incredible journey together. So, where did they end up?

Ciara revealed that they chose Seychelles, a destination on her bucket list, even though Wilson had suggested several other great options. It was there that Russ proposed, making both of her wishes come true—travel and marriage. She also shared that one of the things she loves most about him is his ability to take initiative and create unforgettable experiences.

Russ, in turn, loves traveling with Ciara and appreciates how well-traveled she is, though it makes finding new destinations a challenge. He admitted that while they’d love to explore even more, their busy schedules often get in the way. That’s why they cherish every opportunity they get to spend time together.

Not long after proposing in Seychelles, Russell Wilson didn’t waste any time—just a few months later, he and Ciara tied the knot. The couple married on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in a fairytale-like ceremony.

Since then, they’ve built a beautiful life together, growing their family to four children—three from their marriage and Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with Future.