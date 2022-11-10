Will A.J. Terrell Play Against The Panthers? Atlanta Falcons Issue Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons, heading into the week with a 4-5 win-loss record will play the Carolina Panthers in their next game. Atlanta’s week coincides with a season-high in injuries, which is unfortunate. Numerous important Falcons players, including starting corner Casey Hayward and left guard Elijah Wilkinson, are on injured reserve.

A.J. Terrell, a cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, has been out for three weeks after injuring his hamstring early in the game. Against the Bengals, Terrell was defending a receiver when he stumbled 15 yards from the play.

OFFICIAL: A.J. Terrell has a hamstring injury and will not return.

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 23, 2022

Terrell then walked gingerly to the blue medical tent, where he was assessed and later ruled out by the Falcons’ medical staff after they looked at his right leg. He was still cautiously pacing the sidelines when he emerged from the tent.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

A.J. Terrell Injury Update

A.J. Terrell is currently listed as questionable. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Falcons still provided an estimated injury report. As Thursday approaches, Terrell, Hennessy, Harris, and Franks were all listed as non-participants, which is not good for their chances.

Terrell has missed two straight games and has been inconsistent in practice during an extremely short week. On Tuesday, he and a few other players did not participate in practice. While there is no official word on whether he is out or in, it is assumed that he will not play.

Arthur Smith, the coach of Atlanta, confirm this in his remarks by stating that Hennessy “won’t be available this week” before giving a dismal outlook on the other players.

Smith continued that it is challenging to increase activity for injured players during the brief week, but the team will track each player’s progress as Thursday night approaches. Overall, the early signs aren’t good for the Falcons.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention