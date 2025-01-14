Will Campbell Landing Spots NFL Draft 2025: Where Can the LSU OT Possibly Go?

After a strong season with LSU, where Will Campbell won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the offensive tackle has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL. Based on multiple mock projections, the 2022 LSU OL of the Year, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 320 pounds, is expected to be an early first-round pick. The question now is simple — which team?

Advertisement

In Campbell, NFL teams get a five-star recruit with a unique selling point of unreal consistency and excellent strength. For context, Will has missed just a single game in his three-year college career for LSU. The Offensive Tackle is widely regarded by many as one of the best in his position due to his strong core, which allows him to absorb tackles and deliver high-intensity snaps with ease.

All things considered, Will Campbell is a highly talented prospect, who is bound to have a host of suitors in the Drafts this season. But here, we narrow the list down to three teams that can benefit the most with the LSU alum in their ranks.

3] Washington Commanders

With Andrew Wylie’s future in Washington leaning toward an exit, the Commanders need to explore the market for an offensive tackle. Among the available options, Dan Quinn and Adam Peters’ best move would be to secure Campbell’s signature before anyone else, especially given his prior experience playing alongside Jayden Daniels.

The two players were former teammates at LSU, where the duo respectively won the highest individual awards in their respective positions. In Campbell, the Commanders get a plug-and-play option who knows Jayden’s game very well.

Secondly, Will’s physicality and field-perfect injury record add a physical edge to the O-Line that the Commanders lacked in their losses against the Eagles and the Steelers. From Will’s perspective, he gets to play in an environment that knows how to get the best out of prospects.

2] Chicago Bears

Among the teams listed here, no team needs a top Offensive Tackle like the Chicago Bears. Before the 2024 season began, much was expected from the Bears and their first overall pick, Caleb Williams. But as the weeks progressed, all Caleb did was increase his tally of sacks more than TDs. A QB getting sacked 67 times in a season indicates a glaring issue in the O-Line.

In Will Campbell, the Bears arguably get the most NFL-ready offensive tackle. Will was an elite pass blocker in college football, and the following stats attest to this claim — he recorded 1,593 total blocking snaps over three years, allowing just 49 pressures and four sacks. This averages to one sack every 398.25 snaps and one pressure every 32.5 snaps. Additionally, with his shorter wingspan, the Bears could utilize Will as a guard, addressing multiple needs at once.

And from the LSU alum’s perspective, he gets to be the missing link that potentially unlocks the Bears offense. This is definitely a pivotal role involving plenty of game time and will be a fruitful development role for Campbell.

1] New York Jets

The New York Jets certainly have a crucial NFL Draft coming their way. With Aaron Rodgers’ future uncertain, logic dictates that the Jets should draft a QB. But with options like Sam Darnold in the free agent market, it will be smart of the Jets to draft an OT.

Jets’ incumbent OTs, Tyron Smith [34] and Morgan Moses [33] aren’t getting any younger. Their performances, this season, weren’t up to the mark, and this was evident with even a great quarterback like Rodgers getting sacked 37 times.

With over 2,500 career snaps and 38 games played, the Jets are unlikely to find a 21-year-old with as much experience and leadership skills as Will has. This ensures that the drop-off in experience from the two veterans to Will and Olu Fashanu isn’t steep.

From Campbell’s perspective, he gets a low-pressure environment with room to make mistakes and grow at a decent pace. In many ways, this seems like the best option for both parties.