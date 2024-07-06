Will Compton Offers to Step in as Head Coach of Team USA After Embarrassing Back-to-Back Losses

Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton (53) waves to the crowd during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Under-20 World Championship team made headlines for the wrong reasons after losing the bronze medal match to Austria. Worst yet, the Japanese squad handed the Americans a beatdown in a sport with the country’s name. Japan raced to a 27-0 lead and won 41-20. And the entire football world, including Will Compton noticed.

Advertisement

The former NFL linebacker threw his hat in the ring to help the next batch of Americans who will compete in the quadrennial International Federation of American Football-sanctioned event. In a dramatic video, he said,

“I will be a coach. I will be a coordinator. I will stand in the front lines and represent us however you need me to.”

With Compton’s eight-year NFL experience, he will definitely make a great asset to the team. As someone who has played in the highest tier of football, Compton is a suitable mentor for the succeeding team because he can still relate to the younger generation.

The linebacker, who played for five NFL teams, can also use his platform with Taylor Lewan to invite other former NFL players who can mentor the athletes in other playing units. Fans leaned into Compton’s idea and gave even more suggestions for the vets who can join him on his journey of making the international U-20 leg of football less embarrassing.

Fans Build on The Squad

Lewan responded to Compton’s offer for USA Football, asking if he needs an offensive line coach. The offensive tackle from Michigan would be a great person for the role because he is a two-time First Team All-American and three-time NFL Pro Bowler. The young players would learn countless pointers from him, especially in reading defenses and maintaining blocking leverage.

Meanwhile, two reactions to Will Compton’s tweet brought Pat McAfee into the conversation. One suggested that the ESPN host should be the Under 20 team’s corporate sponsor. Another comment wished McAfee would be the special teams coordinator while Dan Orlovsky navigated the offense.

That coaching staff will also bring the program the needed exposure. Likewise, McAfee would be invested in this squad after expressing his frustration regarding the USA’s loss to Japan. The former Indianapolis Colts punter also used his show to shed light on the football program’s inconsistencies and questionable management.

Get @PatMcAfeeShow to be the corporate sponsor. — Justin Redemer (@j_redemer) July 2, 2024

We need @danorlovsky7 as OC and @PatMcAfeeShow as your Special Teams coach! — Detroit Lenny (@Detroit_Lenny) July 2, 2024

One X/Twitter user pointed out that Bill Belichick and Nick Saban could help the Under 20 squad in the next tournament. Saban retired from his head coaching role at Alabama, while Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons.

Nick Saban and Bill Belichik are available as well. Bring us back to the promised land — Dontthinkson (@Dontthinkson01) July 3, 2024

Despite being undrafted in 2013, Compton has played for the Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans, and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He can share what he learned from his coaches and fellow players in all those stops to put the Americans in a position to win. However, that’s probably going to remain a pipe dream.