Will Compton Left Speechless After a Drunk Giants Fan’s First Round Draft Strategy Comes True Exactly How He Predicted

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Bussin’ With The Boys’ Will Compton and Taylor Lewan stand on the sideline during the third quarter between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, if someone were to bet on the quarterback that the New York Giants would trade up to sign, it would have been Shedeur Sanders. But as it turned out, Brian Daboll & Co. pulled off a bold move by drafting Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.

Advertisement

What’s even more astonishing is that a passionate Giants fan named Andrew predicted this strategy before the draft unfolded. His foresight and prediction were so eerily similar to reality that it left former NFL linebacker Will Compton and many others in disbelief.​

The Bussin’ With The Boys crew recently hit the streets of Lambeau Field to indulge in a pre-draft discussion with the fans. That’s when they met Andrew, a devoted Giants fan with a can of beer in his hand.

Smelling good content, the podcast crew decided to chat with the Giants supporter and asked him to name the QB that his team will sign on the first day. He emphatically responded, “Jaxson… There’s a f***ing dart in your neck. Yes, sir.”

When questioned about the No. 3 pick, he suggested selecting linebacker Abdul Carter and then trading back into the first round to draft Dart. He elaborated, “Sign Abdul Carter [at 3], then trade back into the first round… We have two third-rounders, so you still have one third-rounder. You lose your second-rounder… Trade one of your thirds. All right, then you’re back into the first round.”​

The surprise prediction turned out to be remarkably accurate. The Giants selected Abdul Carter at No. 3 and then traded their second-round pick (No. 34), a third-round pick (No. 99), and a 2026 third-rounder to the Houston Texans to move up to No. 25 and select Jaxson Dart.

Unsurprisingly, Will Compton, co-host of the podcast, was astounded by Andrew’s impeccable prediction. He posted the video on “X” with the following caption: “I still can’t believe this drunk Giants fan called the entire draft strategy last night. Get this man a job in the front office.”​

I still can’t believe this drunk Giants fan called the entire draft strategy last night Get this man a job in the front office pic.twitter.com/NPJFMaO71z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 25, 2025

Social media users were understandably stunned by this fan’s flawless prediction. The general opinion among them was that he “cooked.”

LMFAO homie really called that shit — JEDI#5 (@Jedi_Five5) April 25, 2025

He better start betting — Made In Heaven✝️ (@Hibiskus22) April 25, 2025

genius. nailed it. — Juice Martin (@youlovejuice) April 25, 2025

This man cooked — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) April 25, 2025

Following an exciting first day of the draft, we can anticipate a similar experience over the next two days. Here are the remaining picks that Joe Schoen has in the 2025 NFL Draft to build on the epic first-round haul from yesterday:

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 105

Round 5: No. 154 (from Seattle)

Round 7: No. 219

Round 7: No. 246 (from Buffalo)​

Safe to say, the New York Giants are building a stellar team this season.