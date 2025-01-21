Will Howard NFL Draft 2025: Decoding Top 3 Landing Spots for Ohio State QB Ahead of Notre Dame Final

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) take the field for the start of the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. Credit-Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Howard is currently playing the biggest game of his college career as Ohio State faces Notre Dame in the National Championship. Now in his fifth season of college football, the Kansas State alum is likely nearing the end of his collegiate journey as he prepares to enter the NFL Draft. The big question remains: where will Howard be drafted, and which team will take a chance on him?

The scouts see Howard as a day-three pick and developmental backup option for certain teams. He has some great physical traits and, like many modern QBs, he is a dual-threat shot-caller. However, his game still needs a lot of improvement, even at 24.

Baltimore Ravens could draft Howard as backup for Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are heading into the 2025 season without a backup quarterback. While Lamar Jackson has proven to be incredibly durable, rarely missing any games, the team still needs a reliable option to step in if he’s ever sidelined. Rather than spending significant money on a veteran backup, Baltimore could opt to draft someone like Will Howard.

Projected as a fourth-round prospect by most scouts, the Ravens wouldn’t require a high draft pick to get him. Joining the Ravens could also benefit him, as he’d have the chance to learn and grow behind one of the league’s best quarterbacks. With a strong roster in place, Baltimore provides an ideal environment for Howard to settle in and develop his skills more quickly.

Howard gets compared to Jared Goff

Howard, has drawn comparisons to Jared Goff—but not entirely in a flattering way. Scouts liken Howard’s journey from Kansas State to talent-rich Ohio State to Goff’s regression during his time in Los Angeles. Much like Goff, Howard isn’t seen as a game-changer, though he does possess better athleticism than the Lions’ current quarterback.

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for a young quarterback after Goff’s inability to lead them to the Super Bowl yet again. With a stacked roster already in place, the Lions wouldn’t necessarily need Howard to be a superstar right away. If Goff continues to come up short in pivotal moments, Detroit may eventually decide to move on—and Howard could be a logical choice for their future.

Miami Dolphins might need a solid backup

The Dolphins proved this season just how much they rely on Tua Tagovailoa, even with one of the league’s most talented rosters. However, the Alabama alum’s career remains uncertain, as his history of concussions raises serious concerns. With Tua missing six games this year, Miami failed to even make the playoffs, highlighting the need for a reliable backup—especially if their quarterback is forced into early retirement.

If Tua’s injuries persist, Miami would still be on the hook for the substantial guaranteed money they recently committed to him, potentially needing to rely on a rookie for an extended period. Will Howard could be the solution to their problems, offering a young, affordable option with the potential to develop into a long-term contributor.

LA Rams might need a QB

The Rams could find themselves in the market for a quarterback if Matthew Stafford decides to retire following yet another early playoff exit. Given their history with Jared Goff, the team might be reluctant to invest a first-round pick in a signal-caller. However, Sean McVay has a proven track record of maximizing talent, making someone like Will Howard an intriguing option.

Howard brings plenty of promising traits, but the challenge lies in McVay’s complex playbook, which could be a steep learning curve for the Buckeyes quarterback. While Howard still needs time to develop, he’s a worthwhile gamble as a potential fourth-round pick. Ideally, Stafford would stick around for one more season, allowing Howard to learn and grow under his guidance.

The Kansas State Alum has a lot of good traits. He is a physically talented quarterback with dual-threat playmaking abilities. He is good on short and intermediate passing and does possess a good arm if he needs to open up the field.

However, he needs a good pre-snap read and isolated quick-passing concepts to work within the system. His lower body mechanics in the pocket show inconsistency. He is far too unstable in the pocket sometimes which leads to a decrease in accuracy. This also leads to turnovers. Howard trusts his arm too much when he should rely on his reads.

He clearly will need time to develop in the league. However, he could boost his stock if Ohio State wins the National Championship, which now looks like they probably will.