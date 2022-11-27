Will Jerry Jeudy Play Against The Panthers? Broncos Issue Injury Report

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaves the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are prepared for their upcoming game in week 12 against the Panthers. Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are seen as 2.5-point favorites to defeat the Panthers this week. Denver has a commanding 6-1 advantage in the all-time series with Carolina, including a victory of 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

However, the injury to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy presents the biggest problem for the Denver Broncos. He suffered an ankle injury on the opening offensive play of the team’s Week 10 match against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Insider Rapoport stated that Jeudy only has a “mild ankle injury.” Although there is uncertainty surrounds the receiver’s status for the coming weeks, a minor injury is unquestionably better than a season-ending Achilles injury.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Jerry Jeudy’s Injury Report

Jerry Jeudy has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL INJURY ALERT: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 12 vs. the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/Mha1qbCbTC — DK Nation (@dklive) November 25, 2022

Jeudy did not practise throughout the entire week. This was anticipated given that his ankle injury was observed on a day-to-day basis. Due to Jeudy’s injury last week, the Denver offence struggled to move the ball against the unimpressive Las Vegas Raiders defense.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett praised Jerry as a “very talented player.” They are waiting for Jerry to be fully fit again, and Nathaniel said that he desperately wants him out on the field.

Hackett announced that wide receiver Brandon Johnson would be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game in the absence of the wide receiver. “Brandon, I give him so much credit,” said Hackett. “Due to his injury, he was sidelined for four weeks.”

Another unavoidable fact is that despite his struggles this season; quarterback Russell Wilson has had the most success when he targets Jeudy. Having Jeudy on the field as soon as possible would help the offense to get going.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday