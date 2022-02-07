“Wish I had it like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning”: Terry Bradshaw reveals the one thing he wishes his HOF NFL career had

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning both left the NFL with much admiration. But NFL HOFer Terry Bradshaw hoped he had received as much love as the others.

After a remarkable 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats once and for all, retiring as one of the greatest to ever take the field.

Amidst his retirement, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw’s new documentary “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” is streaming on HBO Max. And everyone really caught onto 1 comment.

Terry Bradshaw hoped he was as loved as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Terry Bradshaw is among the most decorated players in NFL history. As the QB of the Steelers in the 70’s, Terry won four Super Bowl titles and remains the only Steelers QB to win MVP.

But there is still something that Bradshaw hoped he had had during his career.

“If there’s one thing in my life I do wish I had. And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… And I understand, I know I don’t deserve this, I just wish I had it. Like Tom Brady, and like Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach. But when I sit back in my life as a football player, I never had that kind of respect… And I wish I did. I really do wish I did.”

Terry Bradshaw had an incredible football career, but there’s one more thing he wishes he had. 📺: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/L4Uwo1VDAX — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy, but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he was still one of the best QBs in the league.

So the adoration received by the 2 QBs is justified given their resume. But a lot of credit also goes to the rise of social media and the globalisation of the sport. And older QB’s like Bradshaw are often ignored because of that. But regardless of the popularity, the “blonde bomber” will go down as one of the greatest QB’s to ever play in the NFL.

Also Read: “Peyton Manning never had to leave the Colts, he was forced”: Eli Manning believes Aaron Rodgers should share the same loyalty he and his brother did across their careers