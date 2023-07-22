“Wish I Was as Cool as Stephen Curry”: Patrick Mahomes Can’t Stop Raving About the NBA Superstar’s Golfing Skills

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, known for his incredible football talents, has also shown his love for golf and is no stranger to the sport. Recently, he took a moment to shower praise on another sports superstar’s golfing skills – Golden State Warriors’ champion point guard, Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry’s recent hole-in-one at the American Century Championship left the sports world in awe. The Golden State Warriors point guard showed off his golfing skills with a spectacular shot on the 152-yard 7th hole, making history at the tournament. Taking to Twitter, Mahomes expressed his admiration for the NBA champion, acknowledging Curry’s incredible golfing talent.

NFL sensation Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to heap praise on NBA legend Stephen Curry, who left the world astonished with his hole-in-one at the American Century Championship (ACC). Mahomes openly expressed his admiration for the Golden State Warriors star’s impressive golfing skills, acknowledging Curry’s incredible feat. Taking to Twitter, Mahomes expressed admiration for Curry’s skills, stating,

“I wish I was as cool as @StephenCurry30!”

Stephen Curry claimed victory at the American Century Championship, clinching his first title in the celebrity tournament. Curry’s remarkable 18-foot putt for an eagle on the final hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course propelled him to triumph, sealing the victory in a dramatic fashion. His closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole left fans in awe as he celebrated the win with his wife, Ayesha.

Using the modified Stableford scoring system, Curry’s eagle earned him six points, securing a total of 75 points in the competition. The NBA legend edged out runner-up Mardy Fish, a former pro tennis player and previous winner of the event, by a two-point margin. Patrick Mahomes finished 62nd with a final score of -5.

Curry’s weekend heroics also included a viral moment with a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole, further solidifying his golfing prowess. Expressing his elation after the victory, as reported by ESPN, Curry mentioned,

“I don’t do this for a living, so it’s something you dream about… It’s pretty special.”

Making history, Curry became the first Black winner in the tournament’s 34-year history, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. He joins the select group of active athletes who have won this prestigious event, with his $125,000 prize generously donated to charity due to his amateur golfer status.

Mahomes and Kelce Triumph Over Curry and Thompson in The Match Golf Showdown

The ACC event isn’t the first time these sports icons have collided on the golf course. Earlier in June, Mahomes, alongside teammate Travis Kelce, teamed up against Curry and fellow NBA star Klay Thompson in Capital One’s The Match, delivering an electrifying contest.

In a battle of teamwork and camaraderie, Mahomes and Kelce emerged victorious, showcasing their bond as teammates on the football field and now on the golf course. After the win, Kelce cheekily expressed his desire to return in February to defend their title. Per CNN.com, he said,

“I wouldn’t mind coming back here in February and defending the title, baby.”

The triumph adds another layer to their already formidable partnership, and Chiefs fans can expect a stronger bond as they seek to repeat their NFL success in the upcoming season.