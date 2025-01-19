“With the GOAT”: Mom Regina Proud as Jayden Daniels Meets Tom Brady Before Commanders vs. Lions Clash

Mom Regina is Jayden Daniels’s biggest fan. After her Heisman-winning son was selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Regina Jackson promptly pursued a career as a Sports Agent. Going as far as to pass the NFL Player Association’s agent exam, the love and support that she continues to provide for her son is undeniable.

Prior to Daniels’ divisional round showdown against the Detroit Lions, Jackson posted what was a dream come true for her son on social media. Overwhelmed with pride and joy, she couldn’t help but share the footage of her son meeting the greatest signal caller in the history of football.

https://twitter.com/nfltweets2024/status/1880797485012279391

In the midst of Daniels’ pre-game warm-up, none other than the G.O.A.T himself, Tom Brady, took the time to visit with the newfound face of the Washington Commanders’ franchise. Every young QB today spent their childhood watching the legacy of Brady unfold, so this was undoubtedly a special moment for the LSU legend.

To meet him alone would be an honor for most, but Daniels got to meet him following a record-breaking rookie season and a playoff victory. The two could be seen chatting before shaking hands and sharing a quick embrace prior to Daniels’ parting ways to be with his team.

In advance of his trip to the Motor City, Daniels sat down for an interview with Erin Andrews and the NFL on FOX crew to discuss his debut in addition to the upcoming contest. Daniels asserted that he had not allowed himself the time to reflect on his accomplishments. However, he was able to appreciate the fact that revisiting the city of Detroit under these circumstances was a bit of a full-circle moment for him from draft day.

Daniels will have a lot to reflect on, as his professional debut broke multiple records. His 4,459 total offensive yards are the most by a rookie in NFL history. He also produced a whopping 891 rushing yards on 148 carries, also the most by a rookie in NFL history. Furthermore, his 69% completion percentage sets a new all-time rookie record.

The 24-year-old phenom managed to deliver Washington its first playoff win in two decades. In his interview with Andrews, Daniels seemed adamant about this team’s ability to “…fight to the end” and that he enjoys allowing the franchise to be “…proud and happy for something.”

Brady feeling compelled to go out of his way to spend time with him is just another signifier that Daniels has all the makings of a superstar QB. He’s doing things that no rookie passer has done before, with a less-than-stellar roster, with all due respect.

If anything is for certain, it’s that Daniels has already earned the keys to the city of Washington. Not only has earned them, but it seems increasingly likely that he will be holding them for a long time.