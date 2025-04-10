When Julian Edelman Faced the Wrath of Tom Brady for Missing a Play Call In a Playoff Game

Oct 11, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) talks with quarterback Tom Brady prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Julian Edelman was never supposed to make it in the NFL. The New England Patriots took a seventh-round flier on him in 2009, but Edelman was determined to prove himself. Smartly, he tried to latch onto Tom Brady, moving to L.A. to be close to him during the offseason and even staying at one of Brady’s properties — though Brady didn’t know it at the time.

The two went on to form a very fruitful partnership during their decade-plus together. Edelman ended his career as Brady’s third-favorite red zone target, with their 38 touchdown connections ranking behind only Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss. Brady and Edelman developed a near-telepathic connection that led to success even when it seemed like they weren’t on the same page. A perfect example is their final career touchdown connection.

Edelman once relayed the story of that play, which occurred during a 2019 Wild Card game, to Phil Simms on CBS. On the first play of the second quarter, with the Patriots down 7-3 to the Tennessee Titans, New England lined up at the Tennessee five-yard line.

Edelman was split left on the outside — but that wasn’t where he was supposed to be. So, Brady started yelling, “Julian! Julian! You’re in the slot!” Of course, Edelman listened and slid over to the slot. We’ll let Edelman take it from here:

“In Tom’s last year, where we ran the reverse, and I looked at my guy and I was like, ‘What is the play?’ He was like, ‘You’re getting the reverse!’ I was like, ‘Alright, let’s go!’ (Laughs) We ended up scoring a TD,” he recalled.

Edelman shifted inside and then, on the snap, ran across the back of the formation, took the handoff, and ran untouched into the end zone off the right side. Though color commentator Tony Romo thought it was all choreographed, it was really Brady whipping Edelman into shape mid-play — and a play that ended with an Edelman score, no less.

“I watched the TV cut of Tony Romo’ over there: ‘Look at how they’re intertwined and acting this one out.’ (But that wasn’t the case) I didn’t know!” Edelman continued.

Unfortunately, that would be the last meaningful connection between Brady and Edelman. The Patriots didn’t score another touchdown in that game and were outscored 13-3 down the stretch, suffering a 20-13 loss that marked the end of TB12’s reign in New England.

Edelman finished with three receptions for 30 yards and two rushes for 12, and that score in his last meaningful NFL action. Brady headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that offseason, winning Super Bowl 55 in his first year there.

Edelman would play one more injury-riddled season for the Patriots, catching 21 balls for 315 yards in six games before hanging up his cleats following the 2020 campaign.