‘Without Cam Newton, We Don’t Get Lamar Jackson’: Ryan Clark Reflects on the Evolution of NFL QBs

Lamar Jackson has revolutionized the quarterback position, redefining how modern QBs approach the game. This season, he has taken a significant step forward as a passer, delivering his best numbers from the pocket while maintaining his trademark rushing ability. By breaking Michael Vick’s all-time QB rushing yards record, Jackson has firmly established himself as the ultimate dual-threat quarterback.

However, as Ryan Clark pointed out on ‘First Take,’ Lamar’s achievement is more than an individual milestone—it’s a victory for the generations of Black quarterbacks who paved the way for his success. Clark believes the Ravens QB represents the final evolution of black QBs in the league.

“This is the evolution of the position. Without Randall Cunningham having to try to conform and be a pocket passer and also show his athleticism, we don’t get to Michael Vick. Without Vick accepting that and becoming a better passer, we don’t get Cam Newton. If Cam Newton doesn’t bring the style of play from Auburn to the NFL and win the MVP doing it, we don’t get Lamar Jackson.”

Clark detailed how Cunningham strived to adjust to the pocket-passing style of his era while showcasing his exceptional athleticism, proving that Black quarterbacks could succeed within traditional systems.

He paved the way for the next generation, including Michael Vick, who elevated the position further by becoming a dynamic passer and leader.

Vick then passed the torch to players like Russell Wilson and Cam Newton, who took the role to new heights—Wilson became a Super Bowl champion, while Newton earned an MVP award, playing as a dual-threat QB.

All these pioneers laid the foundation for Lamar Jackson’s success as the ultimate dual-threat quarterback. Clark asserted that it is Lamar’s time to take this evolution even further and win the Super Bowl, playing the way he plays.

Given the way the two-time MVP is playing this season, emerging as a favorite to win another MVP, Clark might see his wish come true. He might get to see the Ravens star QB finally lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Will Jackson finally win the elusive ring?

When you are a Heisman winner and a two-time MVP, people expect greatness from you. Lamar has been delivering that since he entered the league seven years ago. Now, he is the all-time rushing leader for the quarterbacks, overtaking Michael Vick. The Ravens QB now has 6110 rushing yards, beating the previous record of 6109.

Jackson, however, did this in 41 fewer games than Vick with a healthy career average of 6.1 yards per carry while also adding 33 rushing TDs. Still in his prime, he could add a few thousand more yards by the time he retires.

This season, Lamar has thrown for 3955 yards, 39 TDs, and only four interceptions. He has also added 852 yards on the ground and another four Touchdowns. Many believe this could finally be the season when he lifts that elusive Lombardi Trophy, finally getting that monkey off his back.

In his short, still unfulfilled career, he has already won two MVPs, has been to the Pro Bowl thrice, and also earned two First-Team All-Pro selections. He has already done enough to get into the Hall of Fame. Lamar has nothing to prove. However, a ring or two might look good on the mantle.