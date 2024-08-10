Without CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys Will Compete For Top 10 Draft Position: Dan Orlovsky

With Dak Prescott’s deal nowhere to be seen, and CeeDee Lamb not willing to play without one, the Cowboys are sinking deeper into the hole they created themselves this offseason. That hole will only lead to the franchise suffering and competing for the top ten draft pick, according to Dan Orlovsky.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Orlovosky had some sharp words to say about the Cowboy’s situation, calling their unwillingness to extend Lamb the biggest fumble in their recent history, aside from Dak’s previous contract.

Orlovsky believes that while Dallas is a playoff team, they would have no shot of making the postseason without Lamb and they could even find themselves competing for the top 10 draft picks:

“This is like a fumbled-up situation as the Cowboys have had in years, probably going back to that initial contract with Dak…The Cowboys right now are a fringe playoff team. Without CeeDee Lamb, there is no shot. Without Lamb, you are competing for like a top-10 draft pick.”

Given that the offense already lost lots of key pieces, Orlovsky asserted that going even 2 games without Lamb would be catastrophic for a fringe playoff team.

“The Cowboys haven’t fumbled a situation like this in years.. If CeeDee Lamb holds out for two games that’s gonna matter big time.. It’s gonna be difficult for things to go the way they want in Dallas” ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QB5C2XVucY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 9, 2024

Lamb isn’t the only key piece in line for a big payday. Dak and Micah Parsons too want to get paid this season, which is impossible given the numbers touted in the media.

The squad is already depleted, having lost Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, Dante Fowler, Neville Gallimore, Noah Igbinoghene, and Johnathan Hankins. The Cowboys not only failed to replace the departed players, but they made no substantial additions in free agency or the draft.

With their star players not unhappy with them too, the upcoming season is not looking too great for Dallas. As Orlovsky suggests, Lamb leaving the Cowboys could spell disaster for the team, and it seems like he’s making his way out.

Potential landing spots for Lamb

Lamb’s exit from the Cowboys seems imminent. He’s been holding out and has not attended any team activities this offseason. Vultures are circling the hollow carcass of the Cowboys and CeeDee seems like he is up for grabs.

One of the most talked-about destinations for the wideout is Kansas City. The allure of teaming up with Patrick Mahomes and the chance to compete for a Super Bowl title is a tempting prospect for any player.

The basis for these rumors stems from Lamb’s connection with his former Oklahoma teammate, Hollywood Brown, who recently joined the Chiefs. The two had a successful college partnership, each surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in 2018. Adding fuel to the fire, Lamb has made notable changes to his social media presence, removing references to the Cowboys and updating his X header picture to one featuring him and Brown during their college days.

Ceedee Lamb is heading to Kansas City pic.twitter.com/O59NYIr8hG — Cam Sanderson (@CamSanderson88) August 9, 2024

The offense for the defending champions already looks faster and sharper. Add, CeeDee to the mix and it becomes unstoppable. However, it is unlikely that the Chiefs would be unwilling to part with $32-$35 million a season whilst giving up multiple draft picks.

The Patriots, Steelers, and Browns have all expressed keen interest in acquiring Brandon Aiyuk, offering substantial draft compensation and lucrative contracts. With Lamb being miles ahead of Aiyuk, the Cowboys could get a more enticing trade package.

While Lamb hasn’t publicly requested a trade, he doesn’t seem too happy to be in Dallas right now. Is it the end of the road for Lamb and the Cowboys?