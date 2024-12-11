Wiz Khalifa Tells Shannon Sharpe Why Oklahoma Is Special to Him: “Chased a Lot of Girls Down There”

Shannon Sharpe had a lively guest on his latest episode of Club Shay Shay — none other than rapper Wiz Khalifa, who joined Shannon to discuss his career in music and life overall. During the conversation, he also shared his love for traveling, something he embraced growing up. However, the most intriguing, and even comedic, journey he recounted took place in Oklahoma.

Wiz played a lot of hoops when he was in Altus, Oklahoma. But that’s not all he did there. “Oklahoma was fun, I played a lot of basketball down there, chased a lot of girls down there,” the rapper revealed.

The response got a hearty laugh out of Sharpe as he rocked back in his chair.

It’s worth noting that Wiz has lived in North Dakota, South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Pittsburgh throughout his life. His parents split up when he was young, and his dad was in the military and remarried abroad, which forced him into a life of travel.

With that said, it was a great interview for an artist who doesn’t expose himself to the media as much anymore. And Sharpe directed the interview beautifully, sharing laughs and childhood stories with Wiz.

Wiz’s Love for Pittsburgh

Following the funny exchange with Sharpe, Wiz also mentioned Oklahoma was where he first started recording his music. But it was Pittsburgh where he had the fondest memories.

He first visited the city when he was two years old and was there for a couple of years before moving away. And this was the pattern Khalifa followed every two years. He would revisit and live there briefly before moving to the city full-time when he was 13.

After that, it was all about Pittsburgh for Khalifa. His breakout hit, “Black and Yellow,” became an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Super Bowl run in 2010-11. While Khalifa mentioned the song was originally inspired by his car at the time, he also noted that he intentionally left its interpretation open for football fans to embrace.

Outside of music, Wiz has enjoyed a semi-successful acting career. He also founded his own record label and has signed respectable artists like Juicy J and Ty Dolla Sign. He is notably recognized alongside his uncle, Snoop Dogg, for their love and use of cannabis. So much so that he launched his own brand back in 2016.

The interview with Sharpe was a nice resurfacing for Khalifa. They touched base on his upbringing, life achievements, as well as future goals the musician still has. Maybe in the future, we’ll see the “We Dem Boyz” hitmaker make more guest appearances and talk about his endeavors.