“I See You Blushing Baby”: Chad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe to Shoot His Shot at Florida-Based Rapper

Shannon Sharpe hosted Florida-based rapper Yung Miami on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, where they discussed everything from hip-hop to relationships. Meanwhile, Sharpe’s co-host from a separate show, Chad Johnson, was watching from afar and sensed some chemistry between them. This led Johnson to playfully tease Sharpe and even encourage him to ask the Florida rap star out on a date.

But Johnson didn’t just think there was chemistry between Sharpe and Miami. He thought there was insane chemistry. Off the charts.

So, when Sharpe brought up the interview during their show Nightcap, Johnson immediately stopped him to address the vibes he had picked up on.

“Hey, Unc, I saw you shooting, boy,” Johnson said with a sheepish grin. “Ay, you were shooting 70% from the field that night! Don’t do that, I see you blushing baby. I see you shooting… It ain’t what you say, it’s how you say it. All about the delivery baby. You was on point.”

Sharpe tried to brush off his co-host’s comments, and it was clear he was a bit embarrassed—perhaps because he had been trying to shoot his shot with the rapper.

Johnson, however, wasn’t letting it go. “Now, Unc, this is a little different,” he continued. “The conversation and the chemistry and the aura in which you can’t see, which you can’t see because you’re in the room. See, I’m not in the room with you. I can see the heat coming off the couch. You hear me? I can see the connection and the chemistry… I see it.”

It’s a solid argument from Johnson, but it led Sharpe to explode over the fact that he was in the room—and if anyone would’ve noticed the chemistry, it would’ve been him.

All in all, it seems like Sharpe is tired of Johnson insisting that he’s shooting his shot with every female guest on his show. He pointed out that he can’t have a podcast with a woman without Ocho going off on him soon after. And this situation was no different.

Fans share their two cents

Fans had a hilarious reaction to the snippet of Shannon and Ocho’s conversation. Many either quoted Johnson’s funniest lines or joined in on encouraging Shannon to ask out Yung Miami.

Yung Miami herself reacted to the clip. While Sharpe was adamant about not entertaining the idea, she didn’t completely shut it down. Instead, she responded with loudly crying face emojis, leaving fans to interpret her reaction.

It’s possible Miami knew that Sharpe was hitting on her at the time. After all, she did seem like she was courting him at moments during the interview. She asked him questions about his age and also noted that she didn’t need a man with a ton of money. As long as the kids are in school and being fed, she just wants to have a good time with her significant other.

Maybe Sharpe and Miami will make headlines in a future romance, but for now, they both seem content where they are. It was a fun and flirtatious interview, but sometimes, interactions don’t go beyond that. As for Johnson, he probably doesn’t grasp restraint in such situations—after all, he has eight kids with seven women.