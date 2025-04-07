Robin Williams, Who Was Once Thrown Against a Wall by a Comic for “Stealing Jokes”, Again Gets Called Out on Shannon Sharpe’s Show

Robin Williams passed away as one of the most beloved actors of his generation, known for his ability to make people laugh and help them forget their troubles, if only for an hour or two. His unique blend of improvisation and distinct comedic style made him stand out, earning him the title of a national treasure.

However, like many public figures, Williams had his flaws, and one of those flaws—though often overlooked—was his habit of stealing jokes as a stand-up comedian. While his substance abuse struggles are well-known, this lesser-discussed issue was more or less swept under the rug.

Damon Wayans, a respected member of the Wayans family, recently spoke on this side of Williams that many would prefer to ignore. On the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, when asked by Shannon if comedians should credit others for jokes they steal, Wayans openly acknowledged that Williams was a “notorious thief” of material.

He even revealed that Williams’s manager was aware of this practice and, instead of encouraging him to stop, would compensate the comedians whose jokes Robin had stolen. Comedic circles widely knew that Williams had no qualms about taking others’. As a result, many comedians refused to perform at venues where Williams was present, knowing his history of joke theft.

” You know Robin Williams was a notorious thief. I ain’t lying. His manager used to walk around with a checkbook. And Robin would come off stage and the comedian would say, hey he just took my joke and the agent would write him a cheque for $75. Because he knew Robins was all stream of conscious. He was known. Comedians would go, I’m not going on, Robin’s here.”

After an incident in which someone confronted him for stealing their material, pushing him against a wall, and demanding $300 for the theft, Williams stopped going to comedy clubs. While this could have been one reason for his reluctance, another was his lack of trust in himself.

The Patch Adams actor struggled with the fear that he couldn’t control his impulse to steal jokes. According to Cracked, Williams admitted in an interview that when a comedian finds themselves in such an environment, their mind absorbs and internalizes certain things. Before long, they begin repeating jokes they’ve heard in an attempt to improvise.

He even confessed to paying money after borrowing a line or joke here and there.

“In the old days, if you hung out in comedy clubs which I was doing almost 24/7, you hear things. And then, if you’re improvising, you’re all of a sudden repeating (jokes) and going, ‘Oh, shit.’ My brain was working that way. I had to go through a period when I’m not going to hang out (at clubs) anymore.”

This lesser-known side of Williams is a reminder that even the most beloved figures can have their flaws. He was a comedic genius who obviously made the joke better with his delivery. However, this doesn’t diminish his legacy as an actor or a comedian. He was one of a kind and people had great admiration for him.