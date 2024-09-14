Xavier Worthy Is Fast, but Ain’t Really “Burning People” Like Tyreek Hill: Marlon Humphrey

Xavier Worthy announced his arrival to the NFL in style by scoring one passing and one rushing touchdown in his debut game. This impressive performance didn’t just shock fans; his blistering pace also led people to compare him to Tyreek Hill. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, however, is baffled by the comparison, seeing a significant difference in impact between the two wide receivers.

In the latest episode of “Punchline Podcast with Marlon Humphrey,” the star cornerback implied that Worthy is currently all pace and no substance. Despite the Chiefs’ latest recruit running the fastest 40-yard-dash in the NFL combine, Humphrey noted that, unlike Tyreek, Worthy didn’t blow past people while running routes.

In simple words, Xavier, despite his pace, has a lot to grow in terms of positioning, game awareness, and how to maximize his impact. For these reasons, Humphrey ranked Tyreek much higher than the rookie.

“I was watching film on him and I’m like, he doesn’t really look like he’s just burning people. And then I got in front of him. I’m (still) like he’s running fast but he’s not; it didn’t seem like he was burning.”

Truth be told, it is quite impressive that Worthy’s pace has earned him a spot in a conversation with Tyreek. The Cheetah, throughout his exploits with the Dolphins and Chiefs, has shown that he is an elite route runner who has nuance and method to his frenetic pace.

Throughout Worthy’s stint with the Longhorns, the WR also showed glimpses of these traits when defenders used to match him stride for stride. But as Humphrey rightly said, speed alone can’t make any player match Tyreek’s greatness.

But that said, Worthy’s exploits in his debut game should not be discounted. Not fumbling and flying 21 yards toward a TD in your first-ever catch shows exemplary temperament. Worthy’s performance also impressed “The Cheetah” enough to publicly appreciate the rookie’s talents.

Tyreek was taken aback by Worthy’s debut performance

Worthy, 21, first drew comparisons with Hill after taking just 4.21 seconds to complete his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. This cemented his status as the fastest player in the history of the league, making fans clamor for a face-off between the rookie and Tyreek.

While we will have to potentially wait till the postseason for that, what we do know is that the Cheetah holds Xavier in high regard. This was evident last week when the Dolphins player live-tweeted his shock at seeing the rookie dominate the Ravens defense. “That boy rolling omg,” posted the Dolphins star on “X”.

That boy rolling omg — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 6, 2024

Sadly for us, the prospects of a Dolphins versus Chiefs showdown in the postseason look dim due to Tua’s injury. But there is one man who can solve our problems – iShowSpeed.

Earlier this season, the YouTube streamer challenged Tyreek to a 40-yard dash. While the Dolphins star brushed it off, adding Worthy to the challenge to settle it once and for all would make for a mouthwatering streaming event. Add Noah Lyles to the mix, and we might finally get to determine who the fastest man in America is!