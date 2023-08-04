Years Before Signing $72,750,000 Raiders Deal, Jimmy Garoppolo Was Advised by His Dad Not to ‘Foolishly’ Spend all His Hard Earned Money

Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a lucrative $72,750,000 deal with the Raiders earlier this year, was once asked by his father a while back to be careful with his spending habits. This happened when the 31-year-old had signed a massive five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, worth a whopping $137.5 million back in 2018.

Garoppolo, who has been showered with cash by NFL franchises over the years, was advised by his dad early on in his career to save a major chunk of the money he is making. A couple of years back, the current Raiders quarterback had a lot of things to say about his spending habits.

Jimmy Garoppolo Received Crucial Financial Advice From His Father

Jimmy’s father, Tony Garoppolo is a retired electrician by profession and has taught his son the basic nuances of spending hard-earned money. As all parents do, Tony had urged his son to save money and use it judiciously when needed. Tony was proud of his son for adhering to his advice, and the fact that he does not use his money lavishly.

The father-son duo had revealed their internal discussion in public while participating in National Signing Day with Skills USA and Home Depot in 2021. “Save your money. Don’t be foolish with it,” Garoppolo admitted telling his son early on in his career. “I think [Jimmy] has a good feel for [his money] and has good people around him and he’s not being foolish with it,” Tony Garoppolo had further stated while talking about his son’s financial habits, per CNBC.com.

Jimmy Garoppolo is an ardent advocator of young high school students involving themselves in skill-based trades to build their careers in this particular field. Back in 2021, the two-time Super Bowl winner had taken out time to talk about his financial habits, which was to take a slow and steady approach to investing money. He was also very frank in acknowledging his shortcoming on the topic.

“I’m a spender, but I’d say for the most part I’m a saver. I look for the long term more than the short term. I’ve leaned on them heavily to guide me in the right direction and kind of show me the ropes,” Garoppolo had said.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Teammates Could not Convince Him to Invest in Crypto & NFTs Back in 2021

Garoppolo’s teammates played their part in trying to woo the quarterback to get him to invest in cryptocurrency, a medium of exchange that saw a massive boost in 2021. However, the quarterback was quite apprehensive about its prospects leading him to not invest in it just then. The concept of NFTs also seemed confusing to him back then, as he revealed it during the same interaction.

The cryptocurrency market saw a sudden decline post Covid-19 with people losing plenty of money due to it. Very little is known about whether Jimmy Garoppolo actually took an interest in checking out these newer avenues later on. However, if he did actually end up listening to his pals’ financial advice, he too might have met the same fate of his former colleagues, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom reported massive losses courtesy of such investments.