Which Company’s Football Is Used in Super Bowl? How Is It Made & Where Can You Buy One?

As the Super Bowl knocks at the door, the anticipation around it is sky-high, and we, as fans, cannot even take a shuteye due to the incessant thoughts. Predictions are as confusing as the Gambling Policy; so, at this point, we can only wait with our fingers crossed. Nevertheless, since all of us are on the same train, let’s talk about the pigskin that will be used on Sunday when the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs lock horns against the Brock Purdy-led 49ers.

Advertisement

This year’s ball will once again be hand-crafted and delivered by Wilson Sporting Goods. As it turns out, this year’s pigskin, crafted from cowhide (Oh, the irony!) — isn’t exclusive to only Super Bowl-bound teams. A total of nine balls have been put up on their official website, and a few of them are — Grab ’em while you can.

With a staggering $250 price tag, there are only 250 pigskins available for each of the teams. Once they are gone, you’ll either have to buy them from eBay with a significant markup or remain content with not-so-exclusive ones.

Advertisement

With a Super Bowl LVIII logo in the middle, coupled with ‘The Duke’ and the Commissioner inscriptions on the left and right of the logo, respectively, the ball is truly magnificent. This is exactly what one would expect from a company that has been working alongside the league since 1941 — even before the inception of the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, on the other side of the ball, either the Niners’ or the Chiefs’ metallic stamp of the primary logo is printed on the premium leather along with the date of the Big Game and its venue (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas).

Everything You Need to Know About the Exclusive Super Bowl Pigskins

According to the product page, the limited edition Chiefs and Niners ball, along with the one titled ‘Team Football’ — are all priced at $249.95. As per the Overview section, these balls are as close to an experience a fan can have compared to the official game balls. There are a few more options available, like the Official Throwback Football ($54.95), the Official Autograph Football ($64.95), the Junior All-Weather Football ($39.95), and some more. Wilson is currently offering the free shipping option and an in-store visit to complete an order.

Unfortunately, both the Niners’ limited edition and the Official Throwback Football are sold out. The latter might come back in stock but you will have to pay some extra buckaroonies for shipping ranging from $19.50 to $69.50.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KaceVegas/status/1754922054216826903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Let’s conclude with how these balls are actually made — It all starts with the Cowhide. A worker cuts four pieces of the processed hide, which makes up the ball’s skin. Then it’s sent under the stamping machine, which will now brand the company logo and other initials that are usually present on a ball.

Then a seamstress sews cotton and vinyl linings to further strengthen the skin. After going through a few more markings, they are hand-stitched to perfection. If you’re wondering how many stitches it takes for one football — well, it’s a company-guarded secret. However, let us take a guess — 11 herbs and spices — Wait, that’s not right.

A hole is then made for the air valve, followed by careful stitching, steaming, and lacing — and Voila, we have a football. Yes, we forgot to include the bladder, but don’t worry, Wilson won’t.