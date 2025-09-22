Brittany Mahomes Backs Patrick Mahomes as Taylor Swift Plans to Attend Ravens’ Game in Week 4

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes made her presence felt in New Jersey on September 21, arriving at MetLife Stadium to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 road matchup against the New York Giants.

The 30-year-old turned heads in a striking all-white ensemble, pairing a tailored jacket with matching pants and bold red boots that stood out in the stadium crowd. She styled her blonde hair in a sleek ponytail, kept her makeup soft and glamorous, and accessorized with a white purse decorated with red roses.

Brittany also posed with her father-in-law, Pat Mahomes Sr., who accompanied her to the game. His appearance came shortly after court filings revealed he had requested permission to travel to his son’s NFL games while on probation. According to the Associated Press, Pat Sr. may wait as long as he complies with required testing upon his return.

While Brittany represented the Mahomes family in the stands, another familiar face was notably absent: Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner did not attend the Chiefs-Giants primetime clash, despite having quietly supported fiancé Travis Kelce during Kansas City’s home opener at Arrowhead.

Unlike her usual high-profile entrances, she was spotted sneaking into her suite behind a screen, a move that set social media ablaze with theories about whether she was trying to avoid unnecessary attention. The pop superstar was also nowhere to be seen on the broadcast. NBC even confirmed they “had not seen” her

Philadelphia spoiled the night for Kansas City in that game, defeating the Chiefs 20-17 in a Super Bowl rematch.

Swift is expected to be back in the spotlight next week, however, when the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated Week 4 showdown.

With Brittany showing her support in New Jersey and Swift likely joining the game-day buzz soon, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will continue to have star-powered backing both on and off the field.