DeAndre Hopkins Shares Bizarre Reason Why He Wears 5XL Gloves

In the National Football League, there are some seriously huge players, and WR DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans is no exception. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall, he might not be the biggest wideout you come across, but what sets him apart is his remarkably large hands. It has always been a hot topic, and during his recent appearance on PartyChat, it came up once again.

Host Grady Rains asked Hopkins if he rocked 3XL gloves, but to his surprise and many, DHop revealed that he actually uses 5XL. He explained why he needed such humongous gloves, by noting that his hands are a bit unique. His finger joints in the palm area are unusually spaced apart, which is why it leaves extra space and makes his hands appear much larger.

“If you look at your hands (points to the palm area) — most people’s bones right here (points at the gap between the joints) are close to where their fingers start. Mine’s down here (points at the lower finger bone) so there is a lot of space in between where my fingers start to where the bone is.”

During another hand-related talk last year, Pat McAfee posed a similar question to Hopkins during his show by quipping, “Do you have the largest hands on Earth?” Hopkins, all smiles, shared that he wears 5X gloves and gave a shout-out to the company “Cutters Sports” for making custom gloves that fit his hands perfectly.

McAfee was blown away, comparing Hopkins’ situation to when companies had to make special shoes for basketball giant Shaquille O’Neal because of his huge feet. He couldn’t believe how companies have to make gloves just for Hopkins’ massive hands, making him a natural for the wide receiver spot in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins is The Undisputed King of Hand Size in the NFL

If we look back a few years, nothing changes about DeAndre Hopkins’ massive hands. “The Athletic Football Show’s” host Robert Mayes shared a picture back in 2016 on X platform, where he was seen comparing his hand to the five-time Pro Bowler’s hand. In the photo, Mayes’ hand looked pretty small next to Hopkins’, but he made it clear he is not a short guy himself. He wrote, “By the way, this is DeAndre Hopkins’s hand. The other hand is mine. I am not a tiny human.” See for yourselves:

A content creator group ‘Footballers’ once showcased newly bought DeAndre Hopkins’ Cutters 5XL size Rev Pro 5.0 gloves and compared them to other wide receivers in the league. He mentioned players like Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase, and AJ Brown, and lined up their gloves on top of DHop’s, and it’s safe to say, there is a huge visible difference.

Hopkins has been playing in the league for eleven seasons and is set to enter his second season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. The 31-year-old wide receiver has been outstanding, especially in catching the ball. According to Pro Football Reference, he has played in 161 out of 162 games and caught 928 passes out of 1505 attempts, for 12,355 yards, with a catch percentage of 61.7.