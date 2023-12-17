Swifties Adore Travis Kelce for Checking Out Taylor Swift’s Poster at the Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift has once again been spotted at a Chiefs game! The defending champs are set to take on the Patriots on their home turf in Foxborough. However, just before the matchup, Travis Kelce left every Swiftie in awe after adorably checking out his girlfriend’s poster in Gillette Stadium.

One of TayTay’s fan pages recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of Travis walking in the stadium’s vicinity. It might just be a stroll, as there’s no sign of sweat on the star TE. Nevertheless, in this very brief clip, while walking by numerous athlete posters, Travis Kelce takes a moment to glance at Taylor’s Eras tour poster, which was held at the same stadium back in May.

Fans couldn’t help but acknowledge how Travis and Taylor are the perfect couple after the clip surfaced online. One of the Swifties took to the comments to write, “travis kelce the man that you are”

Another user remarked, “This is so cute pls”

This fan quipped, “Getting his motivation.”

A fan couldn’t believe her eyes and noted, “Someone sedate me.”

However, this fan had her doubts, stating, “that did not look like he checked it out at all”

Travis might have just stolen a final glance at Taylor before the game started. And he sure could use the good luck charm after their recent upset loss against the Bills. Hopefully, the Chiefs do not suffer another loss with the pop sensation in attendance.

Taylor Will Cheer for Travis Kelce From the Arena

After TayTay’s appearance at Arrowhead last week, there were a lot of rumors of her potential absence from this week’s matchup. Celebrity gossip account ‘Deuxmoi‘ recently speculated that Brittany might have been leaking Taylor’s interactions to the paparazzi. Accurate or not, fans were very much concerned, and some even wagered that the 12-time Grammy winner might distance herself from the new bestie.

However, that has not been the case, as Taylor has already been spotted beside Brittany. The duo seems to be engaged in a conversation, sitting very close to each other. Taylor is seen sporting a Chiefs sweatshirt along with a Christmas-themed hat.

The struggling Patriots are putting up a good fight against the Chiefs as of now. The defending champs have tallied two touchdowns in the first half, one from Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard pass and the other from Jerick McKinnon’s 4-yard pass. The Patriots, on the other hand, racked up 10 points from a touchdown and a field goal.