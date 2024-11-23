“You Can’t Play Forever”: Antonio Brown Explains Why He Walked Away From the NFL

Dec 9, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Most NFL players decide to hang up their cleats in the early stages of the offseason. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, however, isn’t your typical athlete. When he “retired”, he quite literally walked away.

That moment was the last time Brown played on an NFL field. He announced his official retirement from the league back in April and never tried to return to the league following the incident. Brown discussed why on the Caresha Please podcast earlier this week, saying he didn’t have anything left to accomplish.

“You can’t play forever. You ain’t really got unlimited health, and in my time in the game, I already did everything that you could dream about.”

Brown has never been accused of being humble, but he wasn’t lying. The 12-year veteran earned seven Pro Bowl nods, made four first-team All-Pro squads, and finished top three in Offensive Player of the Year voting three times. He also scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LV, which he won as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown finished his career with 928 receptions, 12,291 yards, and 83 touchdowns. Those numbers rank 24th, 25th and 26th all-time in NFL history.

Antonio Brown is enjoying his life post-football

NFL players struggling to adapt to life without their sport for the first time is relatively common. Fortunately for Brown, he has not had an issue moving from active player to retired star. He revealed he is interested in making music and loves being able to live however he pleases because he was so prolific on the gridiron.

“Life’s about being able to transition and move on… I’m enjoying the freedom that come with having money. I just do what I love… I’m an entertainer.”

One luxury people with money can afford is travel. Brown didn’t hesitate to join former teammate Le’Veon Bell in Houston for Bell’s boxing match versus Tristan Hamm. He made the trip and walked Bell to the ring for the bout. Bell claimed victory via unanimous decision over Hamm.

Brown has also attended numerous basketball games in Florida, including Miami Heat and Florida Atlantic University contests. What may develop in terms of post-career acknowledgement – such as membership in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor or Pro Football Hall of Fame – remains to be seen. What’s certain, though, is Brown’s contentment with what he did on the field. And that’s something to be admired.