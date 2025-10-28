“You Chose the Money”: Jared Allen Says ‘Frustrated’ Myles Garrett Has Nobody Else But Himself to Blame for His Plight

Back in early February, before the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory at Super Bowl LIX had even occurred, Myles Garrett decided to officially request that he be traded from the Cleveland Browns. According to the star pass rusher, he had Super Bowl aspirations of his own, and he knew that he wouldn’t be realizing those dreams while wearing orange and brown.

Then Cleveland offered him a $160-million contract, and that ‘desire to win’ promptly disappeared, well, at least for a couple of months anyway. Garrett is still producing at a legendary clip, having recorded five sacks against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Nevertheless, the Browns continue to lose games, and the 29-year-old is back to smashing his helmet on the sidelines. According to Jared Allen, however, it’s pretty hard to have any sympathy for Garrett after the world watched him exchange his dreams for cold, hard cash.

“I’m a massive Myles Garrett fan,” Allen prefaced. “But dude, you had your chance, and you chose the money. You knew what you were getting into… I love Stefanski, but Cleveland is Cleveland because, again, they’ve got to fix it up front and figure out what they are going to do at the quarterback position.”

The Browns have won just five games throughout the past two years, and it doesn’t appear as if things will be turning around anytime soon. At this point in time, Allen now believes that Cleveland should go back and honor Garrett’s original request to be traded to a more competitive team.

“If I’m Cleveland, I’m trading Myles Garrett, I’m trading his contract, and I’m getting as many picks as I possibly can. I’m letting that guy go try to win somewhere and I’m going to try to rebuild my organization. The reality is they are so far away from a championship that he’ll have a gold jacket before they even sniff that.”

In Allen’s eyes, the sideline helmet smashing is indicative of the fact that Garrett “100% regrets” his decision to sign that gigantic contract extension back in March. He may still have the right to be upset, but no one is obligated in any shape or form to feel bad for him either.

A business decision was made, and it’s proven to be a costly one for both parties. Then again, that’s essentially been the norm in Cleveland for quite some time now.

Until the franchise decides to take itself seriously and clean things up in both the locker room and the front office, the Browns will continue to be the laughing stock of the National Football League along with the likes of the New York Jets and David Tepper’s Carolina Panthers.