2025 Super Bowl MVP: Chris Long Explains Why Jalen Hurts Can Join the Ranks of Eli Manning if He Wins One More Lombardi Trophy

Jalen Hurts moved into the list of upper echelons of quarterbacks, becoming the only 35th starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Two years after his first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage, he not only returned but dominated, leading the Eagles to a decisive victory over the Chiefs.

To top it off, he was named Super Bowl MVP. But what if he wins another Lombardi Trophy? That would put him in the company of Eli Manning—an achievement former Eagles star Chris Long believes is well within reach.

On the latest episode of the Green Light Podcast, Chris Long compared the career trajectories of Jalen Hurts and Eli Manning. He noted that Manning’s Hall of Fame case rests on his ability to win big games, even if his overall career wasn’t always elite.

According to Long, Hurts is on a similar path. If he secures another Lombardi Trophy soon, he’ll enter the Hall of Fame conversation.

While that doesn’t guarantee induction, it certainly makes it a real possibility. Hurts has faced his share of ups and downs, but when the moment has called for it, he has delivered—outdueling Patrick Mahomes on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Eli Manning is known for winning the big game like that’s his claim to Canton. Hall of Fame is not necessarily a guy with the best career overall all the time. It’s about guys that win Championships. Well, Jalen’s on pace now. If he were to win another one, you could put him in that Eli conversation. He has had ups and downs but on the biggest stage, he has dominated.”

Hurts is now five seasons into his career, and his numbers already stack up impressively. He has thrown for 14,667 yards with 85 touchdowns and 39 interceptions while adding another 3,133 yards and 55 rushing touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback.

By comparison, Eli Manning’s first five seasons saw him throw for 14,623 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions, with just 215 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Looking at their Super Bowl-winning seasons, Hurts’ postseason run this year was particularly dominant. He totaled 920 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one turnover while leading the Eagles to four wins. In 2007, when Manning led the Giants past the undefeated Patriots, he compiled 864 total yards, six touchdowns, and one interception—also securing four wins.

On paper, Hurts has had a stronger start to his career. He’s already made an extra Super Bowl appearance, won two NFC Championships, and now shares the distinction of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy within his first five seasons.

So what does the Eagles quarterback think about joining such an exclusive club?

Jalen Hurts reflects on Super Bowl win and MVP honors

The Eagles signal-caller sees this victory as the culmination of years of relentless hard work and dedication. He acknowledged the adversity he has faced—the ups and downs that tested him—but emphasized that he has learned and grown from those experiences. However, he is still the same player or person who went through those struggles.

Hurts believes he has turned those challenges into motivation, using them as fuel to push himself forward and gain an edge. However, he credits his success to the strong support system around him, including teammates like Saquon Barkley.

“That’s what you work for, all the effort and energy everything over the years to be the Champion. It comes from ups and downs, joys and pains life has brought me. People forget that I’m the same kid who experienced all those different things since the age of 17. I have been able to process those things and use them and make them a strength of mine.”

Hurts has etched his name in the annals of history, becoming the quarterback who stopped a dynasty from achieving immortality and a historic three-peat. Talent-wise, he may never be grouped with Mahomes, Burrow, Lamar, or Allen, but football has always been about more than just raw ability.