Brittany Mahomes Back Injury: Patrick Mahomes’ Beloved Wife Urges Young Women to Take Special Care of Their Bodies After Childbirth

Earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes on Instagram revealed that she was suffering from a fractured back. While the extent and cause of the injury remain unknown, Brittany hinted it to be related to her pelvic floor health. In her Instagram story from Wednesday, Mahomes urged moms across the world to check up on their pelvic floor health regularly.

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” Mahomes posted on her Instagram Story. She then revealed the consequences of not taking care of her pelvic floor health properly by sharing how she fractured her back now. “From A girl with a fractured back,” said Mahomes.

As per the University of Utah Health, post-childbirth, if not taken care of the pelvic floor health, it can manifest as lower back pain and other symptoms in women. This is because of the structure of the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor consists of muscles and connective tissues that connect between the pubic bone to the tailbone. After childbirth or surgery, these muscles tend to weaken thus increasing the chances of back pain.

Despite the fractured back, Brittany powered through the pain and was spotted vacationing with Patrick and her kids Sterling [3], and Patrick “Bronze” [15 months].

Nothing Can Stop Brittany Mahomes From Spending Quality Time With Her Family!

A fractured back is possibly one of the most painful human experiences. Despite this, Brittany has been vacationing with her family during the NFL offseason in March in Los Cabos, Mexico, a day later. She didn’t let her pain hinder a well-deserved breather for her family after what has been a power-packed start to 2024 with Patrick helping the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title. Her commitment thus was applauded by all. So was her fit postpartum body by the netizens.

Maintaining a fit body post-childbirth is something that many women struggle with. Brittany, a known fitness freak also acknowledged this in a series of Q&A stories last year. The former soccer player argued that the main reason moms struggle to maintain fitness is because their major chunk of time goes into taking care of the child. Moreover, the 9-month pregnancy period also makes it harder for women to get back into the groove. Despite that, she believed that if there is a will, there is a way and her body today is proof of that.

“Because you got kids to take care of now. And taking an ample amount of time off always makes it hard to start again! But you have to WANT TO, you got it!”

Brittany Mahomes has had her fair share of struggles with her postpartum body. However, she has not let it affect her life majorly as she has constantly worked on her fitness. Moreover, in this journey, Brittany has also shared her learnings and insights with other moms.