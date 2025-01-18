“You Don’t Have Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell”: Stephen A. Smith Dismisses Houston Texans’ Chances Against a “Healthy” Kansas City Chiefs

The Houston Texans officially listed Joe Mixon as “questionable” ahead of their divisional-round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead on Saturday. This is another blow to an already depleted Texans unit going up against the reigning Super Bowl champions. This, according to Stephen A. Smith, is exactly why the Texans have no chance against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Mixon is dealing with an ankle injury, though its severity remains unclear. What is evident, however, is that the Texans have already lost two key players, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, which is a massive blow against a healthy Chiefs team.

Smith believes the Chiefs have maximized the benefits of their bye week and are all set to beat the Texans in front of their home crowd. As per Smith, by giving their star players much-needed rest, the Chiefs appear better prepared for the divisional game. Smith explained on his YouTube channel,

“There’s word out of the Texans that running back Joe Mixon injured his ankle this week in practice. So we know what his ability is going to be…You don’t have Stefon Diggs, you don’t have Tank Dell. As far as I’m concerned, the Kansas City Chiefs are completely healthy—with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and all these brothers getting their rest, including Chris Jones, who can get to CJ Stroud, by the way.”

It is clear that Smith has already picked the Chiefs as the winners of the divisional matchup.

“I don’t give Houston a snowball’s chance in hell of winning this game,” Smith told his nephew Josh during the show.

And Josh concurred with Smith, pointing to Patrick Mahomes’ remarkable divisional playoffs statistics.

“I got Patrick Mahomes’ numbers. You see the numbers. He don’t really lose in the playoffs. Like you said, the Texans are a pretty incomplete team right now,” Josh outlined.

Interestingly, Mahomes boasts a perfect 6-0 record in divisional-round matchups. In those six games, he has thrown 13 touchdowns without a single interception, solidifying his reputation for stepping up big-time in the postseason.

Understandably, the Chiefs also appear to be the favorites among the football fans. As for the odds, the Chiefs are favored by 8.5 points over the Texans, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Texans’ injury list, combined with the Chiefs’ perfect record in recent divisional rounds, clearly places Kansas City as the favorite. But, anything can happen in football and Texans fans will surely be holding onto that hope this Saturday.