“You Don’t Like Cheese?”: Travis and Jason Kelce Try Delicious English Feast in New Heights London Episode

When the Kelce brothers landed in London, they obviously had to dive right into British cuisine. So, they took their “New Heights” podcast to a Philly-themed dive bar for an authentic taste of England. However, Travis would come out of the episode as a person who has a selective palate and even found himself in for quite a culinary surprise.

From the get-go, Travis’s reluctance was clear. “We gotta eat food? I thought we were just drinking English beer,” he said. Jason, ever the supportive brother, tried to rally Travis’s spirits by explaining the spread before them.

Still, the full English breakfast, a British cornerstone, left the brothers puzzled. “What is it with the beans?” asked Jason, voicing a common American reaction to this British staple. His curiosity about beans on toast had finally been satisfied.

“What is that? Frosting?” Travis asked, biting into what turned out to be cheese. This moment led to the revelation that would shock many: Travis Kelce does not like cheese.

“You don’t like cheese?” Jason asked, incredulous. “Who doesn’t like cheese?” Travis’s admission was both surprising and endearing. “Yeah, I’m not a big cheese guy,” he confessed, explaining his discomfort with soft cheeses like goat cheese and cream cheese. “Kinda creeps me out,” he admitted, even adding that he doesn’t like the taste of a cheesecake.

Their culinary journey took an unexpected turn with the arrival of a three-tiered display of bite-sized treats – a classic English afternoon tea setup. Travis and Jason Kelce were quite confused as to where to start from and eventually were told he get their hands on the sandwiches.

The Kelce brothers’ British food adventure was indeed a rollercoaster of reactions, with Travis’s cheese confession stealing the show.