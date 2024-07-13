“You Don’t Usually See Him That Happy”: Onlookers Praise Tom Brady and Gayle King’s Unlikely Pairing

Tom Brady’s love life has been off the radar for a while, but leave it to social media to stir things up. CBS journalist Gayle King recently posted a picture with the NFL legend on Instagram, captioning it “New couple alert me and @tombrady …. Naaah it’s a joke!” Little did she know, this innocent post would set tongues wagging.

The hosts of FOX’s “Dish Nation” couldn’t resist jumping on this tantalizing detail. For instance, actor Tanner Thomason playfully joked that Gayle was “cougaring around” and “prowling for a new man,” even “shooting her shot” with single Brady.

The crew also mentioned that several Instagram users were jokingly calling Brady and King a cute couple, and they, too, couldn’t help but agree that the two looked good together.

Gayle King has got some jokes up her sleeves How are Gayle and Tom Brady looking together though? ( : @GayleKing IG) pic.twitter.com/ULkJhpo5R8 — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 13, 2024

It’s quite hilarious how one picture can suddenly spark a wildfire of speculation. The “Dish Nation” hosts were particularly struck by Brady’s beaming smile in the photo. “You don’t usually see him that happy,” one remarked, while another cheekily asked, “Does he need some of that cougar?”

Of course, it’s all in good fun. Brady’s dating life has been mostly kept out of the public eye since his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with ocassional rumors coming up here and there.

Despite the playful pairing of King and Brady by the “Dish Nation” crew and some fans on the internet, the reality is that Tom’s more focused on enjoying his single life and spending quality time with his kids. Even in the wake of his divorce, the seven-time Super Bowl champ made it clear that his priorities were his children and football.

Brady’s Focus Has Been on Taking Care of His Kids Ever Since Divorce From Gisele

Back in 2022, while still leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers toward their third Super Bowl dream, Brady and Gisele had finalized their divorce. When asked about the split on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady kept it very classy and simple.

“Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation. I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“That’s what professionals do — you focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.” Brady continued.

Fast forward to today; Brady seems to have found his post-divorce rhythm. He’s often spotted enjoying vacations with his kids, balancing family time with preparations for his upcoming gig as an NFL announcer for Fox Sports.

As for his personal life, Brady’s keeping things close to the vest. While fans and media might speculate about future relationships, it’s clear that any official news would come straight from Brady himself.