Caleb Williams Rookie Contract Surpasses Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett Deals in Debut NFL Year

Caleb Williams just landed a massive rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. As the first overall pick, he was bound to cash in big time right out of the gate. However, the numbers are pretty staggering when you compare his deal to some other recent top prospects or young performers.

Williams inked a 4-year $39,486,058 rookie contract that will pay him close to $10 million per year on average. That’s an absolutely massive payday for an athlete who hasn’t even taken an NFL snap yet. Just look at someone like Brock Purdy with the 49ers – “Mr. Irrelevant” nearly took them to a Super Bowl title as a rookie, yet his entire 4-year deal is worth less than $4 million total. Caleb will be making over 10x more annually!

It’s a similar story with Kenny Pickett, who the Eagles just traded for, to back up Jalen Hurts. Pickett was a first-rounder in 2022 but his contract is still over $6,354,539 less than what Caleb Williams got from the Bears. And the discussion is about proven starters here, not can-miss prospects.

The pressure is going to be immense on Williams to live up to that massive contract. The NFL has got guys like Purdy drastically outperforming their rookie deals, while other recent high picks like Pickett have failed to deliver on their lofty draft status so far.

Caleb Williams is being paid like a veteran before he’s even taken the field because his stats and techniques in college football spoke volumes.

So, to be fair, he is definitely viewed as a generational talent coming out of USC. But there’s a long list of can’t-miss prospects that flamed out too. The Bears are betting big that Williams will be one of the exceptions that makes it all worth it from Day 1.

Comparing Caleb Williams’ Rookie Contract To That Of 2024’s Top QB Draft Picks

The 2024 NFL Draft ushered in a quarterback class that set the league abuzz, with Caleb Williams leading the charge as the undisputed top dog. However, while Williams’ hype and potential earnings towered above his peers, a closer look at the rookie contracts reveals a class that’s more evenly compensated than one might expect.

Take Jayden Daniels, for instance, the second quarterback off the board to the Commanders. His 4-year, $37.7 million deal falls just $434,852 shy of Williams’ lucrative pact. Not too far behind is Drake Maye, the Patriots’ new signal-caller, whose $36.6 million rookie contract puts him within $711,574 of the top earner, per Over The Cap.

Even as we venture further down the draft order, the financial gap doesn’t widen as drastically as one might anticipate. Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ top pick, inked a 4-year, $22.9 million deal, while JJ McCarthy, the Vikings’ prized prospect, secured a $21.9 million contract – both falling around the halfway mark of Williams’ earnings, roughly $450K less on an annual basis.

Then there’s Bo Nix, the 12th overall selection by the Denver Broncos. His 4-year, $18.6 million pact may appear a significant step down from Williams’ haul, clocking in at about 50% less. However, given Nix’s extensive college experience, the Broncos could be poised to reap substantial rewards from their investment.

What this financial breakdown showcases is a rookie quarterback class that, while undoubtedly headlined by Williams’ star power, is more evenly compensated than one might expect. Sure, the top pick commands the biggest payday, but the gap between Williams and his fellow freshmen is far from cavernous.