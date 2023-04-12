Despite a $770,000,000 Empire, Tom Brady & Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s 0.08 Percent Donations Were Called Out by Fans

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, these two superstars made up for one of the most dynamic and marketable couples. With Gisele being the market leader in her field and Tom winning Super Bowls for fun, the union of these two stars meant that good days were coming for innumerable brands.

After all, both Tom and Gisele had a massive following globally and because they were famous among different set of audiences, brands got a chance to break into more than one segment by roping the star couple in for ad campaigns. As a result, net worths of both Tom and Gisele quickly witnessed a massive upsurge as soon as they got together.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen once faced flak for not giving back to the community

Brazilian bombshell Gisele, who has been the face of innumerable brands, ended up growing her net worth to well over $400 million. While Tom’s net worth stands millions less than that of his wife, with a combined worth of $770 million, the two stars together emerged as one of the most influential couples on the planet before filing for divorce.

However, Tom and Gisele were subjected to a lot of criticism as well back in 2019. This is because despite having so much money at their disposal, through 13 long years of their marriage, the superstar couple ended up spending next to nothing on charitable organizations.

As per DailyMail, the NFL legend and his wife spent just over half a million dollars in charitable donations from 2007 to 2019. Luz foundation, which was founded by Bundchen in 2007 to help young girls, gave only $640,000 to different charitable organizations in 13 long years, which translates to about 0.08% of the power couple’s total worth.

With some of the donations being as low as $300, Luz foundation faced a lot of flak when the numbers were eventually made public.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen lost a fortune due to the FTX debacle

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen invested heavily in the now bankrupt crypto exchange platform called FTX. After the company filed for bankruptcy, it resulted in hefty losses for both, the celebs and innumerable other consumers who invested their money in it due to the crypto hype.

In fact, both Tom and Gisele were named in a $11 billion lawsuit filed on behalf of the American consumers who lost their money in the FTX debacle. Although people are hopeful that the money they lost will eventually come back to them, given how the law works, it is unlikely that Tom and Gisele would be forced to pay reparations to the ones who invested in the firm just by looking at the faces of these two influential stars in the ad campaigns.