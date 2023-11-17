Chris Jones Reveals Why He Didn’t Accept a Dinner Invitation From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

How can anyone turn down an invitation from Taylor Swift? Well, as it turns out, Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones did exactly that after declining a dinner invitation from none other than the pop singer and teammate Travis Kelce.

This apparently happened when Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game. The defending champs were facing the Broncos, and the dating rumors weren’t as rampant as they are today. The 12-time Grammy winner showed her support for Travis Kelce in a unique gesture that surprised everyone.

Post-game, the rumored couple extended dinner invitations to several Chiefs players, including Chris Jones. However, on ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘, the star DT explained why he decided to pass up the dinner invite.

Chris Jones Explains Why He Turned Down Taylor Swift’s Invite

In the interview, Chris Jones spilled the beans about why he turned down a dinner invitation from Taylor Swift and teammate Travis Kelce. Talking to Eisen, Jones recounted the first encounter with Taylor Swift. He said,

“First time she came, she invited us all to dinner, but I was so tired. It’s like my second game back and I was like I’m exhausted you know; I’m exhausted. I went home and got in bed.”

However, Jones is confident that he’ll eventually have the chance to share a dinner table with Taylor Swift. Jones sounded pretty confident about his future opportunities. He expressed, “I think when she comes this Monday, we’re gonna all go out. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Rich Eisen was not letting go of this opportunity to tease Jones. The NFL star saw it differently, believing he didn’t actually turn down the invitation. He further clarified that it was more about fatigue and exhaustion than a deliberate refusal. In good spirits, Jones acknowledged his exhaustion and hinted at a possible dinner when Swift returns. He stated,

“I know she’ll be back, Travis Kelce, he’s a lovable guy, I know his Swifty moves are gonna get her to come back.”

The banter continued as Eisen questioned Jones about his favorite Taylor Swift song after the star DT claimed to be a Swiftie. Jones wasn’t able to answer Rich at once, leading to laughter.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently dominating the AFC West. They even saw their fortunes rise after Taylor’s presence at a game against the Chicago Bears. For the moment, it’s all merry in the Chiefs’ camp, with love in the air and Travis Kelce himself enjoying a run of strong performances. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, continues to make headlines with ‘The Eras Tour’.