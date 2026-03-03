Hacked? Rashee Rice’s Instagram Stories Suggest His Account May Have Been Compromised

Rashee Rice just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. But this time, it may not be about football or legal trouble. It seems Rice has been promoting an app that allegedly pays users to play games on their phones via his verified Instagram account.

Advertisement

The most recent story posted by him claimed the app was “easy extra money” and encouraged followers to look out for a link in the next post.

The tone and content of the message immediately raised eyebrows among fans, with many questioning whether the account had been compromised. Others were more direct, accusing the Chiefs wide receiver of promoting questionable schemes to his followers.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reacted strongly on social media, writing: “The Chiefs need to move on from Rashee Rice… Actively scamming his followers on a daily basis.”

Bro got hacked — jared (@PureDitto) March 3, 2026

However, there has been no official confirmation that Rice personally authored the posts, and neither he nor the Kansas City Chiefs have publicly addressed whether the account was hacked or if the content was part of a paid promotion. The social media uproar comes amid an already turbulent stretch for Rice.

He previously pleaded guilty in connection with a high-speed multi-vehicle crash during the 2024 offseason, which resulted in injuries to multiple people and led to league discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. More recently, reports surfaced of a civil lawsuit filed by his partner seeking damages exceeding $1 million. The NFL is reviewing the matter.

The combination of legal scrutiny and inconsistent availability has complicated what once looked like a breakout trajectory. Rice flashed star potential as a rookie, recording 938 receiving yards, but injuries and suspensions have limited his time on the field since.

With the 2026 season marking the final year of his rookie contract, head coach Andy Reid could soon face a difficult decision. Continued off-field turbulence, whether legal matters or now potential social media concerns, only adds to the uncertainty.

If the Instagram posts were the result of a hack, it would represent yet another distraction during a pivotal stretch of Rice’s career. If not, the backlash could further strain his standing with fans and the organization. Either way, the timing is far from ideal for a player fighting to stabilize both his reputation and his future in Kansas City.