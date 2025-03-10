“You Got the Family Name Pressure on You”: Shedeur Sanders Admits His Situation Is Different from 99 Other Prospects’ Situations

Shedeur Sanders is facing mounting criticism from all sides. From being called out for being a product of nepotism to pessimistic predictions about his future in the NFL, it seems the Colorado product can’t catch a break.

Meanwhile, reports from the NFL Combine painted him as arrogant and brash, further fueling doubts about his draft stock. Scouts and analysts are increasingly skeptical, labeling him an average quarterback and projecting that he will fall outside the top 25 picks. So, how is the 23-year-old handling all this?

He doesn’t let it affect him. Instead, he stays locked in on his goals, ignoring the negativity. Shedeur believes that people who hate on others do so out of their own frustration and envy—they wish they were in the same position as the person they criticize.

Sanders understands that success in football, whether at the college or NFL level, requires relentless dedication, effort, and grind. Confident in his path, he remains focused, believing he is destined for bigger things.

Beyond criticism, Shedeur also deals with another challenge—fame. He’s the son of the legendary Deion Sanders after all. While fame brings advantages, it also comes with expectations and pressures that can be overwhelming. But not for Shedeur.

“Nothing’s really overwhelming because I’ve been this way since birth. I don’t really look at it as fame. I just look at it as everyday life. My situation is different than 99 other prospects’ situations. I had a different type of pressure on me since I even stepped on the football field. You got the world pressure on you, you got the family name pressure on you,” he said.

Yet, rather than letting it weigh him down, he embraces it. He understands the expectations that come with being a Sanders, and instead of shying away, he thrives under that pressure, using it as motivation to push forward. This doesn’t mean Shedeur never feels overwhelmed.

In fact, he admitted that something as simple as booking vacations makes him anxious. Whether he was joking or being serious is hard to tell—his confidence never wavers.

To stay focused, Sanders keeps himself constantly occupied. He obsessively watches game tape throughout his house, always looking for ways to improve. While Deion may have given him the platform to succeed, Shedeur has worked tirelessly for everything he’s achieved—and continues to do so.