Brittany Mahomes Admits She’s More “Nervous” Than Patrick Mahomes Before Big Games

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting her third child, recently sat down with the WHOOP podcast. She divulged details about her career, life with a football player, and behind-the-scenes of any big game in the Patrick Mahomes household.

In the rapid-fire round, she opened up about the pre-game jitters. When the host Will Ahmed asked, “Who is more nervous before a big game?” Brittany, without any hesitance, replied:

“Me.”

However, when it comes to being excited about the first game underway, the SI model revealed that it is Patrick. It is a known fact that the fitness model and influencer had been a professional soccer player. She knows the responsibilities of being an athlete and the impact of every game.

As Brittany admitted that she is more competitive than Mahomes, her concerns do not seem surprising, especially because the quarterback since his rise to fame has sometimes been the subject of online hate.

This nervousness is probably the reason behind the pregame ritual that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes follow. Usually, before any NFL clash, the two share a kiss, and the Kansas City Chiefs QB returns to the field as he joins his team.

Apart from this, Brittany also revealed some more information about her, Patrick Mahomes, and the kids. She said that the first Super Bowl in Miami that Patrick won was the best football game she had ever watched.

Following this, Brittany also unfolded that she is more soft toward the kids. Hence, giving the signal caller the indirect title of the strict parent. As the Chiefs get ready for the MNF clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brittany would likely be more nervous than her QB husband, who faces Baker Mayfield and Co.