“So Damn Funny”: Philly’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Sells Referee Uniforms as Chiefs Jersey, Sends NFL Fans in a Spiral

Any football fan would tell you that the refs have seemed to favor the Kansas City Chiefs this season. From the Josh Allen QB sneak to the illegal formation calls against the Ravens in Week 1, something has seemed off about the way they win.

Advertisement

This narrative has gained so much traction that the refs association had to come out and clarify that they would never favor any team to win games. That’s why Dick’s Sporting Goods in Philadelphia received so much praise when they swapped out the KC jerseys for zebra stripes.

In a bid to poke fun at the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl, the store is selling referee uniforms under the KC Chiefs jersey label. It’s a hilarious way to say it without actually saying it.

Philly @DICKS Sporting Goods store selling “Kansas City Jerseys” ( : emmamknox on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/sWNlTcTzG5 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 9, 2025

Fans in the comments had a field day reacting to the image of the jersey aisle that surfaced online. Some thought the narrative was too early, with the game not even having started yet. Others found it just flat-out funny.

THEY STARTING ALREADY. THE GAME AINT EVEN START. https://t.co/4s56jXWDvB — SUPERBOWL BOUND 2/9/2025 (@amanfirst1) February 9, 2025

I keep seeing this over and over again. It’s so damn funny. — John DiJoe (@beach_life1981) February 9, 2025

That’s a fact jack! Go Birds — Cappy (@Danoutdoors2) February 9, 2025

One fan found it ironic that the Eagles would be complaining about the Chiefs getting calls when they received several 50/50 calls in their NFC Championship win against the Commanders.

An Eagles fan joking about refs as if they did get gifted so many calls in the NFC Championship — JM (@JTMMidas) February 9, 2025

Funnily enough, the Chiefs won’t be wearing red tonight. As the away team, they’ll wear white. So, don’t get them confused with the refs out there, as hard as it may be to differentiate between the two.

Jokes aside, this Super Bowl rematch should be an exciting matchup. As much as some people are annoyed with the pairing, these were the two best teams in the NFL this year. It only makes sense that they’re duking it out for the Lombardi.

The Chiefs are the favored team as of now. On the verge of the first-ever three-peat in NFL history, though, there will be a ton of pressure on their sideline. They’re a team that is defense first, and if they can put some pressure on Jalen Hurts they could easily win the contest. Patrick Mahomes is also the best QB in the league, despite the stats. He’s shown that he’s the best at winning clutch games, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

On the Eagles’ side, they’ll be playing with revenge on their minds. The loss two years ago sent the team into a temporary spiral that they’ve since corrected. Now, they undoubtedly have a stronger roster than the Chiefs. They just need to prove it come Sunday. Saquon Barkley is also a major difference-maker this time around. He can take over games and will be fed plenty of touches.

This one might be close. The Chiefs are only favored by 1.5 points, which suggests we could be in for a wild finish. We’ll see who comes out on top. It’s hard to bet against Mahomes, but this Eagles roster might be the team to put your money on.