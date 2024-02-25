Fact Check: Did Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Perform His Antics at the Allegiant Stadium This Year?

Yuri Andrade is a 33-year-old man from Boca Raton who became famous after facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge during the Super Bowl. He ran across the Raymond James Stadium, half-naked, in the fourth quarter of the game with five minutes left in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs. Andrade’s stunt was enjoyed by fans worldwide, mostly because of the way he outmaneuvered security before being brought down near the touchdown line. But the question remains: Did he streak at this year’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium as well?

No, Yuri Andrade did not perform the said stunt at this year’s Super Bowl. He did it in 2021. He was arrested the morning after the Super Bowl and told authorities that he was an influencer and an entrepreneur, per USA TODAY. Yuri was identified as a streaker by a sportsperson when he was taken into custody.

Yuri even proudly talked about his actions on Instagram, posting a video with the message, “I am the f–king king now.”

Moreover, initial reports indicated Andrade might have been sent by YouTube sensation Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to advertise his adult website, “Vitaly Uncensored,” as seen from the logo on Andrade’s clothing. The streaking indeed caused a stir on social media to this date, so much so that to this date, Yuri boasts an Instagram following of 175,000.

Did Yuri Andrade Get Anything Out Of His Half-Naked Super Bowl Stunt?

When Yuri jumped on the field, he got a fantastic call from the iconic play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, who was broadcasting the game over the radio. There were multiple reports published by elite media houses that helped the Super Bowl LV streaker get viral exposure. He later revealed that he had not just breached the field, but also put a $50,000 Super Bowl streaker bet and turned it into $374,000.

The claim eventually raised eyebrows in the betting world. Patrick Everson of Covers.com also highlighted on Twitter that offshore sportsbooks probably had safeguards against such large bets. Moreover, Front Office Sport’s A.J. Perez explained how the field intrusion bet placed with Bovada, an offshore sportsbook, where Yuri claimed to have placed his wager, was limited to $1000.

Moreover, Bovada promised to investigate and cancel any streaker bets linked to Andrade or the planned event. The sportsbook stated they would not pay out any funds for these types of bets. A.J. Perez further stated that another bettor placed $800 on the same bet and won $6000, however, he was soon informed that he would not be receiving money.