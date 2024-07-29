“You Really Think That’s Funny?”: Bill Belichick-Kyle Shanahan Joke Fails To Amuse Sean McVay

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many expected Bill Belichick to land a coaching job, but that didn’t happen, partly because teams are gravitating toward younger coaches, following the Rams’ example from seven years ago when they hired Sean McVay and reaped the rewards of their forward-thinking.

Advertisement

However, if the rumors are true, Bill did receive a coaching offer—as defensive coordinator for Kyle Shanahan. Kay Adams speculated that Kyle’s offer to Bill might be an attempt to get under McVay’s skin.

McVay appeared on a recent episode of the “Up & Adams Show” to discuss the Rams’ expectations for the upcoming season. During the segment, Adams seemed to hit a nerve when she brought up Belichick’s name. She asserted that coaches like Sean are the reason Bill doesn’t have a head coaching job in the NFL and asked the Rams’ head coach if he felt sorry for the former Patriots’ head coach.

McVay joked that Belichick should be the one feeling sorry for embarrassing him in the Super Bowl, where the Patriots emerged victorious, holding the Rams to just a field goal. Then Kay suggested something that failed to amuse the Super Bowl-winning coach: she posited that Shanahan’s decision to offer Bill the defensive coordinator role was a way to get under Sean’s skin.

McVay, however, didn’t find any humor in Adams’s notion and pointed out that Shanahan has bigger things to worry about. But that didn’t stop Kay from smiling.

” How does he feel for embarrassing me and scoring a whopping three points in the Super Bowl? You really think that’s funny, Kay? I love Kyle. There’s a lot of respect but I think he’s got bigger things to worry about than pissing me off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up & Adams (@upandadamsshow)

The Rams HC managed to get his hands on the Lombardy Trophy just three seasons after that night in Atlanta. But the first loss always stings, especially when you get outcoached and manage to score only three points after leading one of the best offenses throughout the season.

One good thing came out of the humiliation of the Super Bowl 53. Rather than wallowing, McVay forged a good relationship with Belichick.

McVay’s respectful relationship with Belichick

According to NESN, Sean McVay has built a relationship with Belichick based on respect and admiration. McVay recognizes not just the Super Bowl victories but also the consistency that makes his career impressive.

The Rams’ head coach mentioned that their relationship developed through a mutual friend, Jedd Fisch. Since then, Belichick has been willing to share information, answer questions, and provide a different perspective in every meeting. McVay thoroughly enjoys their interactions, knowing he always gains valuable insights. He expressed his surprise no team hired Bill this off-season.

While McVay may be surprised and eager to see Belichick back in the NFL as a head coach, the Pats former HC might have different priorities. He has realized that life offers more than just calling plays and winning Super Bowls. He is finally making time for himself and enjoying domestic bliss with his young girlfriend.

Soon, he will start a new role as a media analyst on CW’s new show, “Inside the NFL,” and make appearances on ESPN’s Manningcast during MNF.