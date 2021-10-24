“You sound like my wife!”: Tom Brady is annoyed Rob Gronkowski sounds like Gisele Bündchen during a heated game of Pictionary

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski form a formidable duo on the football field, but off of it, they’re perhaps the two most entertaining teammates you’ll find.

Gronk got off to a hot start this year, hauling in four touchdowns and 184 receiving yards in the first hree games. However, in the Bucs 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in week three, Gronk fractured multiple ribs, and so he’ll be out for the fourth straight game.

Brady, meanwhile, is on fire. He leads the league in passing yards with 2,064 yards, and he’s second in the league with 17 touchdown passes. He’s also only thrown three interceptions. The Bucs are off to a torrid 5-1 start as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl title from last season.

Through 6 weeks, 44 year old Tom Brady STILL leads the league in passing yards pic.twitter.com/23L68ana0j — GOAT (@TomBradyEgo) October 20, 2021

Tom Brady jokes about Gisele Bündchen in a game of pictionary vs Rob Gronkowski

We’ve already seen how comfortable Brady and Gronk were in New England, but they’ve only taken it up a notch since coming to Tampa Bay.

They now have their own show called Tommy and Gronky featuring some of the most hilarious skits you’ll ever see. Recently, the two took up to playing a game of pictionary, and as you might expect, the results were very intriguing.

Gronk and Brady took on drawing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ flag from their logo, and surprise surprise, the two turned out to be quite the artists, showing off drawings that would challenge Picasso.

Brady’s attempt turned out to be far better than Gronk’s, but he also took far more time which started to irritate Gronk a bit as he called out “you don’t get all day now,” to which Brady very curiously went “god, you sound like my wife.”

Whatever Brady’s trying to imply, we have no idea, but the answer is all too funny to ignore and not showcase everywhere. The full video of the episode is down here, and Brady and Gronk agree to draw the flag at around the 2:17 mark, while Brady’s hilarious comments come at about 3:30 in the video.

