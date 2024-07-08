Young Girl Humbles ‘The Cheetah’ Tyreek Hill With Incredible Dodging & Catching Skills

Tyreek Hill is on the unfortunate end of a viral video from his youth football camp, wherein he got beaten by a female attendee on a route-running drill. ‘Cheetah’ is the one who typically burns opposing defensive backs on an NFL field, making this sequence impressive and refreshing for those who root against the wideout and the Miami Dolphins.

In the clip, Hill is seen lined up to defend the girl, who came prepared. She faked a slant to the right before changing directions and leaving the All-Pro wide receiver far behind. The crowd couldn’t help but cheer as the girl sealed it with a perfect catch in the end zone. Hill’s former teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr., also couldn’t believe what he witnessed, jumping and running in a mix of shock and happiness.

When one of the camp’s coaches revealed to Tyreek that she had flag football experience, the one-time Super Bowl champion was impressed with her talent.

“Nobody told me she played flag football. I was not expecting that. What!?”

Camp attendees beating Hill as a defender before catching the pigskin isn’t new; several other young football players who have attended his Soul Runner Speed Academy camps have done it in the past. There are plenty of similar videos online, causing other football fans to wonder if Tyreek is doing this on purpose to boost the kids’ confidence.

However, what’s clear is how his youth football camps are helping kids play the sport correctly while having a grand time. The lessons they will learn from Hill and the other coaches can help them improve as well. Last year, a viral video showed Hill teaching one of his camp attendees how to create leverage and separation as a wide receiver.

Interesting Reactions to Tyreek Being Outplayed by a Female Camp Participant

Some viewers of the recent clip quickly headed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan noted that it’s typical for Hill to “get cooked once a week” at his camp, as it boosts the attendees’ confidence. It’s also fortunate that he doesn’t play defensive back, or his team would not want him back anymore.

Instead, he dictates the plays as a wide receiver, and it’s the cornerback’s job to stop him from advancing down the field. It’s a blessing for defenders to neutralize him for even one snap, as those lined up against him often struggled to match his speed. That advantage led to a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

Meanwhile, keynote speaker and performance leadership coach Rennie Curran commented that having the camp attendees shine is an excellent way to promote his brand. It doesn’t look suitable for Tyreek to lose against the young ones. However, to Curran’s point, those highlights could be a subtle way of saying that participants will improve after learning from Hill and his fellow coaches.

Another Instagram user referenced the ‘Inside Out’ movie series, saying that catching a ball against one of the NFL’s top performers last season will be a core memory for her.

Finally, Tyreek Hill also commented on the post, saying, “Posting this after a no-catch is crazy.” See for yourselves:

However, the female attendee did catch the ball, adding to the humiliation Hill experienced from being outplayed. But the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver can swallow his pride knowing that the kids can go home happy, eager for more.